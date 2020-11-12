Schools mull future for sports as distance learning returns

Not all Minnesota districts allowing athletes to continue playing
Because of a rise in COVID-19 new case numbers, districts that manage nine of the 10 high schools that belong to the South Suburban Conference are preparing for a return to full-time distance learning for secondary students, some as soon as this week.
What that means for high school athletic is, for now, up to individual districts. It’s a particularly thorny question with winter sports – scheduled to begin within the next month – taking place mostly indoors.
By the end of November, nine of the 10 SSC high schools are scheduled to be on full-time secondary distance learning (Farmington High School remains on a hybrid learning model). As of Wednesday, none of them have said they will shut down activities. But District 196, which includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, has not committed to allowing winter sports competition. District 196 will permit remaining fall activities (football, volleyball and cheerleading) to finish their seasons and has authorized winter sports teams to begin practice when allowed to do so by the Minnesota State High School League.
Competition for winter sports is scheduled to begin in early December. District 196 is taking a wait-and-see approach, but School Board members said Monday they don’t want to see winter seasons shut down.
“Our hope was, with saying practice (only) right now, was that everybody would do their part, wear their masks, not have big parties, and the rates in the county would go down,” chair Jackie Magnuson said at Monday’s board meeting, which was attended by several parents and students advocating for winter sports to proceed. “Then when it’s time for your sport to play, we would be able to do that. We are working on a week-by-week basis.
“There’s not anyone on this board or in this district that wants to see your season taken away from you.”
A decision on the future of winter sports was not on Monday’s District 196 board agenda, but the subject likely will have to be addressed in the next few weeks.
Last week the Minnesota Department of Health released 14-day average case rates that showed Dakota County at 33.40 cases per 10,000 people and Scott County at 37.32. The state threshold for secondary students to move to distance learning is 30, but other factors enter into the decision, including case rates and quarantine counts in individual school districts.
The Lakeville School Board was told at its meeting Tuesday that the case rate within the district was 51, much higher than the Dakota County average. The board voted to go to full-time distance learning for all grades effective Nov. 30.
When the COVID-19 outbreak forced Minnesota schools into distance learning in March 2020, it also meant school athletics were suspended. The high school girls and boys basketball seasons were not completed; Farmington reached the Class 4A girls basketball championship game but did not get to play for the title. The 2020 spring sports season also was wiped out.
The rule of thumb at that time was if a high school was in distance learning, activities would only be conducted virtually – no gatherings, and no competitions. By the time the 2020-21 school year started, that was changing, in part because of pushback from athletes and parents who contended sports can be conducted safely.
Debra Pilger, a parent of two Eastview High School student-athletes, pointed out several districts, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and Anoka-Hennepin, are allowing their students to compete while in distance learning. Those areas also have reported higher 14-day COVID-19 rates than Dakota County, she said.
“The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota State High School League have done the hard work to set the parameters to allow students to safely participate,” Pilger told the board Monday night.
Not every district has followed suit. Chisago Lakes, citing high new case and quarantine numbers, suspended high school fall sports last week, and officials said winter sports might not start before January 2021.
Northfield Public Schools announced Tuesday all of its schools will shift to distance learning because of what Superintendent Matt Hillmann described as “rapidly deteriorating public health conditions” in a letter to families posted on the district’s website. Athletics will be suspended Nov. 19 when the high school begins distance learning, which will run until at least the end of winter break.
That hits especially hard for Northfield’s volleyball team, which was 9-0 going into this week’s action and would have been a contender for the Class 3A, Section 1 championship.
Two other Section 1 contenders, Lakeville North and Lakeville South, were hoping for better news when their school board met Tuesday to consider its options. Lakeville Area Schools Superintendent Michael Baumann notified families last week the district was preparing to shift secondary students to full-time distance learning in response to the rising case numbers.
The future for fall and winter athletic teams was one of the discussion topics at Tuesday night’s Lakeville school board meeting. Lakeville North volleyball players and coaches had their fingers crossed, and on Tuesday learned there will be no changes for sports for the time being.
“We’re very grateful to have this opportunity to play, so we’re going to do all we can to make good choices and be smart about what we’re doing outside the gym,” North coach Jackie Richter said following the Panthers’ match Monday against Eastview. “We just stay hopeful that we can continue to play the game we love and the game we started this fall.”
The athletes have little control over what happens next, other than to emphasize they want to play. Several Eastview student-athletes who spoke at Monday’s District 196 board meeting said the benefits of sports extend beyond the opportunity to play. They also help with mental health and academic performance, and can provide a respite from difficult personal situations, the students said.
“For many students, sports are an incentive to go to school and do well in school,” Eastview girls hockey player Nora Stepan said.
Sam Groebner, a boys hockey captain and also a baseball player, lost his 2020 spring season because of the pandemic. He told the board he desperately wants to play in his senior year.
Last spring, “with no school and no baseball, it was a rough couple of months with no escape,” Groebner said. “If there are no winter sports this year, many kids will go through the same problem again.”
Eastview’s boys have been skating since June and no sessions have been canceled because of COVID-19, Groebner said, adding that students can follow the safety protocol if given the chance.
“Sports are a family you create with your team and your coaches,” Eastview hockey captain Aydan Griffitts said. “Canceling hockey would break up our family and break my heart.”
