NAFA holds annual Northern Nationals event in Eagan
How badly do athletes and parents want youth sports to continue in the COVID-19 era?
At two parks in Eagan last weekend, the answer was: badly enough to accept a lot of new rules with a minimum of complaints.
The North American Fastpitch Association brought its 12-and-under Northern Nationals tournament back to Eagan – which has been host city for the event since the 1990s – for one of the first local tournaments since pandemic-related restrictions on athletic competitions were eased. About 70 percent of the 41 teams were from Minnesota; the rest came from Wisconsin, South Dakota and Illinois.
Crush Tidal Wave of Illinois defeated Minnesota Bombers Gold 11-7 in Sunday’s Gold Division championship game at Lexington-Diffley Fields. Cottage Grove Green defeated the Lakeville Lightning in the Silver Bracket. More important, players and parents proved they could observe precautions aimed at preventing virus spread.
“Everybody’s following the rules and it’s making for a good tournament,” said Eagan resident Eric Kraushar, NAFA’s Minnesota state director and the 12U tournament director. “A lot of teams have been traveling out of state to play tournaments and we were able to put one together in Eagan.”
Those coming to the two parks - fields at Northview Park also were used for the tournament – seemed to understand what was at stake.
“Thursday (opening day), we had to give a few reminders but as we got into the tournament everybody seemed to understand,” Kraushar said during Friday’s play. “They all want to play. The great fear is if the rules aren’t followed the city will say, ‘You can’t do this.’ Nobody wants that, so everybody’s been doing a really good job.”
The biggest change was the tournament’s size. Fewer than half as many teams played in this year’s event compared to 2019. Ninety-six teams played that year, and Kraushar said a similar number was expected this year had there been no coronavirus.
“We’ve been planning with the city of Eagan, but we really had to go through a lot of steps,” Kraushar said. “Until we had that final plan, where we could go one field here, one field way over here, one field way over there, we couldn’t be 100 percent sure. Eagan gave us clearance probably a week, two weeks ago, but even on Wednesday I was walking city staff through our plans to show them what we were going to do to keep the numbers down.”
Bench areas were cordoned off with yellow tape, with extra room to allow social distancing for players and coaches. The most visible precaution was blue tarps behind home plate at every field, at the suggestion of an Eagan Fastpitch board member.
The tarps were designed to prevent spectators from congregating behind the plate. Instead, they set up lawn chairs near the foul lines and beyond the outfield fence. Normally, players preparing for upcoming games would warm up beyond the outfield fences, but instead did so on vacant softball and soccer fields.
One unintended benefit of clearing out the traffic behind home plate is “the umpires love it,” Kraushar said.
Concessions, mostly bottled drinks, were available at the gate. Spectators were expected to leave the park if the teams they were following were not playing. For the Minnesota teams, it was a small price to pay for avoiding a trip out of state to play a tournament.
“Some of the top Minnesota teams have gone to Sioux Falls (South Dakota) or to Iowa to play tournaments,” Kraushar said. “A lot of these teams were happy they didn’t have to stay in a hotel in a different state to play softball. We always say it’s a big-time experience for a hometown price for the teams that are around here.”
NAFA officials are reviewing what worked and what didn’t for several other age-group Northern Nationals tournaments that take place this week, including the 18U tourney scheduled to begin Thursday at Aronson Park in Lakeville.
NAFA won’t reach the 400 teams that played in Northern Nationals tournaments in 2019 across various age groups, but “next year we’re crossing our fingers everything’s back to the way it was before,” Kraushar said.
Local teams
A number of teams with ties to the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage areas competed in last weekend’s 12U Northern Nationals.
Farmington Orange went 3-0 in its pool to advance to the Gold Bracket playoffs, where the team lost to the Minnesota Bombers and defeated the Minnesota Waves before dropping out of the tournament after an 8-7 loss to Wisconsin Bandits Black.
Another Farmington team, the Black squad, was 0-2-1 in pool play and 4-2 in the Silver Bracket playoffs.
After going 1-2 in pool play, the Lakeville Lightning reached the finals of the Silver Bracket before losing to Cottage Grove Green. The Lightning were 6-2 in bracket games, playing three games Saturday and four Sunday.
Eagan was 1-1 in its pool and 1-2 in Silver Bracket games. The Minnesota Bombers Gold, whose roster includes some players from Eagan, was 2-1 to finish second in their pool and advance to the Gold Bracket playoffs. The Bombers were 5-2 in bracket play, going 1-2 against eventual champion Crush Tidal Wave.
Crush’s only loss in the tournament in pool or bracket play was 5-4 to the Bombers on Sunday, setting up a rematch for the Gold Bracket championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.