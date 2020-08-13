All seasons will end before Nov. 1
The fall sports green-lighted last week by the Minnesota State High School League board of directors will complete their seasons before Nov. 1.
Some details of what pandemic-era sports will look like were released by the MSHSL last Friday, three days following the decision to move football and volleyball to spring while allowing other fall sports to begin on their previously scheduled Aug. 17 start date.
The fall schedules will be shorter and feature fewer contests. Last week the MSHSL board directed seasons to be 20 percent shorter with 30 percent fewer contests. Other changes include no captains’ practices or scrimmages between schools, no invitational meets, and opponents limited to conference, section and “local” teams.
Schools required to be in full-time distance learning mode cannot have competitions and their practices will be limited to virtual contact only. As of Monday, no South Suburban Conference high schools were restricted to full-time distance learning. Most will have a “hybrid” model combining in-person school and virtual classes.
Boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, and girls swimming and diving are allowed to start practice next week, with the MSHSL urging that the first week focus on protocols that would limit spread of the COVID-19 virus. Athletes would be allowed to practice in “pods” of 25 or fewer.
First competition date for girls tennis is Monday, Aug. 24. For soccer, cross country and swimming, the first competition date is Thursday, Aug. 27.
New schedules for these sports haven’t been announced yet, but tennis, soccer and swimming teams will be limited to a maximum of 11 contests. The cross country maximum is seven contests. Teams can have no more than two contests per week. Cross country meets can involve no more than three schools.
Season-ending dates are Oct. 17 for girls tennis, Oct. 24 for soccer and cross country, and Oct. 31 for girls swimming and diving. The state girls tennis tournament originally was to be the last week of October, with the soccer finals and cross country meet scheduled the first week of November. The girls swimming and diving meet was to be in mid-November.
In addition to having new dates, the format for postseason competition is likely to change. No decisions on state competitions have been announced; the MSHSL board asked individual sport associations for recommendations. Also to be decided is the status of adapted soccer, which was to have its state tournament in November.
Football and volleyball were moved to a March-to-May window for the 2020-21 school year and likely will face similar restrictions on season length and the number of contests. Traditional spring sports will switch to a scheduling window that runs May until early July. So far, there have been no changes to winter sports schedules.
On Tuesday, the MSHSL announced a framework for fall high school football and volleyball practices, which its board of directors voted last week to allow. Schools with those sports can hold up to 12 practices from Sept. 14 through Oct. 3 – which works out to four practices a week for three weeks. The fall training season is optional, but the teams that choose to hold practices cannot have tryouts, scrimmages or jamborees during the period.
Traditional spring sports – baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls golf, boys tennis, synchronized swimming, and badminton – will get a fall training period Oct. 5-24. Twelve practices will be allowed during that time.
Trent stars in the bubble
Former Apple Valley High School basketball star Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 8.7 points a game for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020-21. But that’s not really the whole story.
Since the NBA resumed its season in a “bubble” environment in Orlando, Florida, Trent has blossomed. He’s now being portrayed as one of the breakout players of the NBA resumption. He’s averaged 18 points in six games since the July 31 restart, shooting 54 percent from the field and making 57 percent of his three-pointers.
He also has appeared to have gotten under the skin of NBA stars such as Donovan Mitchell and Paul George for his physical play and willingness to talk on the court, according to an NBA.com article. George claimed Trent “talks too much.”
No apologies from Trent, who said in the article it was strictly business and nothing personal. After seeing the floor only infrequently for Portland in 2018-19, his first season in the league, Trent told NBA.com he believes the work he’s put in out of the spotlight is paying off.
“I’m not surprised by this, I work for this,” he said. “This is everything that I’ve worked for, this is what it should be. That’s why I work, that’s why I put countless hours in, that’s why I go to the gym at night. So this is not a surprise, this is not a shock to me. I’m here to play, when my number is called, be ready.”
Boeser, Canucks advance
Former Burnsville High School hockey star Brock Boeser gets to continue his pursuit of the Stanley Cup after the Vancouver Canucks eliminated the Minnesota Wild in a qualifying series last week.
Boeser had two goals and one assist in the best-of-five series, which the Canucks won 3-1. Vancouver was to start a best-of-seven series against defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis on Wednesday.
Boeser’s goal in the Canucks’ 4-3 victory over the Wild in Game 3 on Aug. 6 was particularly significant because it was six years to the day since an automobile accident that took the life of a childhood friend, Ty Alyea, also a Burnsville High athlete. Former Blaze hockey standout Cole Borchardt was severely injured in the accident, and Matthew Berger and Tylan Procko had minor injuries. Boeser was playing in a hockey tournament in Slovakia the day of the accident.
After scoring in the Aug. 6 game, Boeser returned to the Vancouver bench and pointed toward the sky.
“It’s obviously a tough day for my friends and I,” Boeser said in an NHL.com story. “It’s crazy how fast time flies. But to be able to get one for him, it’s something special. Emotional day for sure. ... Obviously it’s weird and different that we have a hockey game in August but I know my friends are all hanging out today being with each other.”
Boeser had 45 points in 57 games before the 2019-20 NHL season was interrupted by the pandemic.
Megan Welch earns another MGA trophy
Former Lakeville North High School golf standout Megan Welch teamed with Taylor Ledwein to win the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship last week at Dellwood Country Club.
The Bradley University women’s golf teammates won the tournament for the second time in three years. Welch and Ledwein were two strokes out of the lead after the first round of the 36-hole tournament, but shot 6-under-par 67 the second day to win by three. Ledwein had five birdies and Welch three in the second round.
Welch will be a junior at Bradley this fall. Ledwein, a two-time state Class 3A high school individual champion for New Prague, will be a fifth-year senior at Bradley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.