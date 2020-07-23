With the Minnesota State High School League facing a decision about when – or if – to start fall sports, here’s a look at how some other states are managing pandemic concerns:
Wisconsin – the state’s high school athletic association will meet Thursday to review options regarding fall sports. Already, one of Wisconsin’s major conferences – the Big Eight, in the central part of the state – has announced it will not have league competition in the fall because several of its schools will start the 2020-21 academic year on distance learning. Schools in the conference that will be in session will be allowed to schedule non-conference contests.
South Dakota – the activities association board of directors voted Wednesday to start the fall sports season on schedule, with athletes in some sports beginning practice Aug. 3. This mirrors decisions made recently in Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska.
Illinois – a decision on fall sports was delayed until next week to give the activities association more time to work with state leaders to develop a plan. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has expressed doubt the season, scheduled to start Aug. 10, can begin on time.
California – the fall sports season will be delayed. Fall sports will begin practice in December of January, with the football postseason scheduled for April 2021, Basketball season also will move from winter to spring, and traditional spring sports have been pushed back about a month. The California Interscholastic Federation changed its bylaws to allow athletes to allow athletes to compete on varsity and club teams at the same time, something that’s not allowed in many states, including Minnesota.
New Mexico – shifted football from fall to spring and delayed the start of other sports by several weeks.
Washington – will allow some sports to take place in the fall, but football has been moved to spring.
Texas – smaller schools in the state will start the fall sports season on time. Schools in the state’s two largest enrollment classes will have the start of football season delayed by about one month, with playoffs ending in January.
Florida – the high school athletic association opted to keep its July 27 fall sports starting date, but gave individual schools the option to start later. The kicker: Schools that choose to begin fall sports later won’t be eligible for state playoffs.
Georgia – football practices will begin next week, but the first games will be moved back two weeks, to Sept. 4.
The Minnesota State High School League has assembled a task force to review options for the 2020-21 sports season. Critical to that process is guidance from state government about whether school buildings will be open. That decision is expected by the end of the month, and the MSHSL’s board of directors is scheduled to meet Aug. 4.
Saints baseball tourney
The St. Paul Saints’ Senior Class Salute, a baseball tournament for graduated high school seniors who lost their final season to the pandemic, started Monday at CHS Field in St. Paul and the University of Northwestern in Roseville.
Because the 24-team event is open only to seniors, there are a number of combined teams. Eagan and White Bear Lake formed a co-op team for the tournament, as did Burnsville and Eastview. Those teams are scheduled for a pool-play game at CHS Field at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
A maximum of 250 tickets will be sold for each game. Senior Class Salute games also will be broadcast on Saintsbaseball.com and PrepSpotlight.tv for $4.99 per game or $10.00 for the full tournament.
Pool-play games run through July 30, with playoff rounds scheduled Aug. 1-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.