Mental health agencies stand ready to help children get through the pandemic

All in-person services have shifted to the digital world
How do you plan for the future when so little is know about how the future will look?
Mental health professionals are dealing with that issue now as the debate rages over when lives disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic can return to normal.
It’s especially tricky for children, as much of what’s happening is out of their control. Statistically, the 18-and-under age group is the least likely to develop the illness, yet COVID-19 still is having a profound impact. Schools are closed, activities are suspended, children are discouraged from gathering with friends, and they might have a front-row seat for observing financial hardship.
One thing has already changed for mental health providers: Almost all service migrated to the digital world and is likely to stay there for a while.
“Mental health issues are not suspended during national emergencies,” said Joshua Mears, Minnesota clinical director for Christian Family Solutions, said in a news release. “We have been providing telehealth services since 2008, so transferring our services to video is not a challenge for us. We’ve been focused on refining our practices to obtain the same great outcomes for what is traditionally in-person programming, because we must continue to deliver for those in need.”
Locally, CFS, which has a clinic in Lakeville, was operating two-hour in-person counseling sessions for youth seeking help. Those are now taking place via telehealth.
“We’re definitely not less busy,” Mears said in an interview.
Dakota County is trying to anticipate demand for mental health services, not only in the short term but six months or more down the line, when effects of the pandemic are still likely to be felt. So far there hasn’t been a surge in demand for services, but it’s still early in the process.
The county is acting as a clearinghouse for mental health information for adults and children. It also operates the Dakota County Collaborative for children’s mental health and family services, distributing local funding and coordinating the activities of schools, community agencies and the county.
“As of now, none are reporting an increase in requests for mental health services,” said Janell Schilman, Dakota County interagency coordinator. “As for the future, it’s too early to say.”
Evan Henspeter, director of Dakota County Social Services, said technology should be particularly useful to mental health providers delivering services to youth.
“There are a lot of demands on young people, with distance learning and social distancing,” he said. “They’re under a lot of stress. But they’re comfortable with video calls and texts, and those are ways for professionals to reach them.”
Henspeter said the county is seeking to anticipate demand for mental health services months in advance. But a lot of that will depend on guidance the county receives from the Minnesota Department of Health and the governor’s office, and the information they’re getting might change by the hour.
Children, Mears said, could find themselves dealing with a general sense of helplessness. A lot of what’s happening is beyond their control. They won’t decide when they can go back to school. They won’t decide when sports and other activities can resume. The go-ahead for when they can return to something approaching normal will come from somebody else.
“There could be some rebellion,” Mears said. “One way to get through that is working on things you can control, no matter how small.”
According to Christian Family Solutions, financial obstacles are the biggest reason people don’t seek mental health treatment. During the pandemic, many insurance companies are covering telehealth and waiving co-pays.
CFS has a list of available mental health programs for children and adults at www.christianfamilysolutions.org/calm-during-covid-19.
Dakota County created a link to information about various family services, including mental health, at www.co.dakota.mn.us/HealthFamily/HandlingEmergencies/Disasters/Pages/emerging-diseases.
