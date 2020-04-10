Now that Gov. Tim Walz has extended Minnesota’s stay-at-home order until May 4, here’s what that means for some local sports:
High schools
Schools already were closed until May 4 under the initial stay-at-home order Walz issued in late March.
That does not necessarily mean class will be back in session in early May. Walz has said he’s leaning toward extending school closings the rest of the academic year. Classes are taking place remotely via distance learning procedures.
Minnesota State High School League-sponsored activities are suspended until at least May 4 and likely would not resume until schools are open. The MSHSL has not cancelled spring athletics but time is getting short; section playoffs for some sports begin at early as mid-May.
Golf courses
They remain closed. Minnesota is one of 16 state where golf courses have been closed by executive order, according to the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. Local golf organizations have asked Walz to allow courses to operate. The governor said that’s under consideration, but as of now courses can’t open before May 4.
One change affecting golf courses was approved – they’re allowed to have maintenance people work on the grounds as long as they observe social distancing guidelines. Not allowing maintenance now could cause turf problems that would be expensive to fix later, course operators argued.
Summer baseball
The American Legion regional baseball tournaments and World Series scheduled for August were canceled because of the pandemic. What that means for the regular season that takes place in June and July is unclear.
Several state Legion baseball organizations have announced they will try to have a regular season. The Minnesota committee “overwhelmingly feels that we should take a wait-and-see attitude about cancelling the season. There are legal, ethical, and monetary concerns to consider before a final decision is to be reached,” state director Randy Schaub wrote in a message to Minnesota American Legion teams.
The state American Legion board will meet via video conference Saturday to discuss its options.
The Minnesota Baseball Association, which oversees men’s amateur leagues, in March asked its members to not schedule any games before May 1. The MBA board is scheduled to meet April 18 to review options, with the goal of playing at least part of the 2020 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.