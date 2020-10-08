Lakeville North-Rosemount football game called off

Rosemount team members are in quarantine
Friday’s varsity football game between Lakeville North and Rosemount has been postponed after Lakeville North was notified Thursday afternoon that members of the Rosemount team are in quarantine.
The game was to kick off at 7 p.m. at Lakeville North High School. According to a statement from the Lakeville North student activities office, the Panthers were looking for other options to play Friday or Saturday, but nothing was currently scheduled.
Also postponed is a junior varsity game between Rosemount and Lakeville North scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Rosemount High School. A sophomore football game between the schools is still on for 10 a.m. Saturday at Lakeville North, and two freshmen games Thursday at Rosemount were expected to go on as scheduled.
The statement from Lakeville North did not specify that Rosemount team members tested positive for COVID-19, only that they were in quarantine. Although officially listed as a postponed game, neither team currently has an open week on its remaining schedule to make it up. The situation also casts doubt over whether Rosemount can play its next scheduled game against Farmington at home Thursday, Oct. 15.
Other games scheduled Friday that involve teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area are still on. They include Burnsville at Lakeville South, Eagan at Farmington, East Ridge at Eastview and Hopkins at Apple Valley. All are 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Rosemount-Lakeville North is the ninth known high school football game in Minnesota that will not take place as scheduled Friday. The only other metro-area game called off is Concordia Academy against St. Agnes after St. Agnes had players test positive for COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.