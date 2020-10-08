Lakeville North-Rosemount football game called off

Rosemount and Lakeville North played in varsity football Sept. 13, 2019, at Rosemount High School. The teams were schedule to play Friday at Lakeville North, but the game was postponed after reports that Rosemount team members were in quarantine.

Rosemount team members are in quarantine

Friday’s varsity football game between Lakeville North and Rosemount has been postponed after Lakeville North was notified Thursday afternoon that members of the Rosemount team are in quarantine.

The game was to kick off at 7 p.m. at Lakeville North High School. According to a statement from the Lakeville North student activities office, the Panthers were looking for other options to play Friday or Saturday, but nothing was currently scheduled.

Also postponed is a junior varsity game between Rosemount and Lakeville North scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Rosemount High School. A sophomore football game between the schools is still on for 10 a.m. Saturday at Lakeville North, and two freshmen games Thursday at Rosemount were expected to go on as scheduled.

The statement from Lakeville North did not specify that Rosemount team members tested positive for COVID-19, only that they were in quarantine. Although officially listed as a postponed game, neither team currently has an open week on its remaining schedule to make it up. The situation also casts doubt over whether Rosemount can play its next scheduled game against Farmington at home Thursday, Oct. 15.

Other games scheduled Friday that involve teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area are still on. They include Burnsville at Lakeville South, Eagan at Farmington, East Ridge at Eastview and Hopkins at Apple Valley. All are 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Rosemount-Lakeville North is the ninth known high school football game in Minnesota that will not take place as scheduled Friday. The only other metro-area game called off is Concordia Academy against St. Agnes after St. Agnes had players test positive for COVID-19.

