Football, volleyball seasons moved to spring

MSHSL board allows other fall sports to start Aug. 17
Football and volleyball will move to the spring as the Minnesota State High School League on Tuesday rearranged its 2020-21 sports calendar in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other fall sports such as soccer, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving will start on time Aug. 17, but under a revamped schedule that shortens their seasons and reduces the number of contests.
To accommodate the season change for football and volleyball, the MSHSL board of directors adopted a four-season sports calendar. Football and volleyball seasons will run from March to May in 2021, with the season for traditional spring sports such as baseball, softball and track and field running from May until early July. That reduces the potential of conflicts for athletes who compete in a fall sport and a spring sport.
In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, MSHSL staff and directors steered clear of talking about state tournaments, referring instead to “culminating events.” The postseason for most sports is likely to change, but the MSHSL will consult with individual sport associations before approving playoff formats.
Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia have delayed or modified their fall sports seasons, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Minnesota became the eighth state (plus the District of Columbia) that will not have high school football in fall 2020.
Football and volleyball have been classified by the Minnesota Department of Health as high risk for transmitting the COVID-19 virus, and several MSHSL board members expressed concern about shutting down those sports in midseason if they were held in the fall. Prior Lake High School activities director Russ Reetz, the only MSHSL board member with ties to a South Suburban Conference high school, said moving those sports to the spring was the best way to ensure they would complete their seasons.
Football and volleyball teams will be allowed to hold practices in the fall, as will spring 2020 sports teams whose seasons were canceled because of the pandemic.
The volleyball schedule change proved the most difficult to make as it required four separate motions and four roll call votes to be approved. The first motion, to move the sport to spring, failed for lack of majority approval (it was a 9-9 tie). The next motion, to keep volleyball as a fall sport starting Aug. 17, failed 10-8.
That required a third vote to reconsider the original motion, which was to move volleyball to spring. That passed 11-7. Then a final vote to take action on that proposal passed 11-7.
The volleyball change likely will spark controversy because it moves the high school season to the middle of the club volleyball season, and MSHSL rules don’t allow athletes to play on club and varsity teams in the same sport at the same time. In California, the high school athletic association approved a bylaw change to permit simultaneous club/varsity competition.
There was no indication Tuesday the MSHSL would consider a similar change, although Reetz said “we do recognize the conflict with club volleyball.”
Football season is expected to consist of six regular-season games against district or sub-district opponents. There would be no scrimmages, and the postseason format is to be determined.
As for curbing infection spread, “I see the challenges as being even greater (for football) than volleyball,” said MSHSL board member Troy Stein, activities director at Edina High School. “I personally feel we have a better opportunity to provide the experience in the spring.”
A motion to keep football as a fall sport in 2020-21 failed 12-6. That was followed by a 13-5 vote in favor of moving football to the spring.
The MSHSL board voted 17-1 to go ahead with the Aug. 17 start for soccer, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving. But those sports will see changes, too. Their seasons will be 20 percent shorter, with 30 percent fewer contests. Those were recommendations of a task force assembled by the MSHSL to study the feasibility of running the fall sports season on schedule.
Fall sports would have one or two contests per week, no scrimmages and no regular-season invitational tournaments. Cross country meets would be limited to three schools. Girls swimming and diving, an indoor sport, likely would be conducted without spectators.
Under Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, “my understanding is visitors would not be allowed in learning settings,” said MSHSL associate director Bob Madison. “I interpreted that as (meaning) for indoor sports in the fall, spectators would not be allowed.”
The MSHSL made no decisions on adapted sports at Tuesday’s meeting, with officials saying they would first consult with the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association.
Last week Gov, Tim Walz announced guidelines for reopening public K-12 and charter schools in 2020-21, based on local infection rates. In most counties, secondary school students were recommended to return to school at least part-time. A few counties in the western part of the state were urged to have all students on distance learning at the start of the year. A “hybrid” model – part classroom work, part distance learning – was recommended for secondary schools in Dakota and Scott counties.
In districts where classes are virtual, activities also are expected to be virtual – in other words, no competitions. Minneapolis Public Schools, for example, announced they would start the school year on distance learning.
In a hybrid learning situation, “the district has a choice as to how it will engage in activities,” MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said.
In March, classes transitioned online and activities were shut down as the pandemic spread. Several winter state tournaments, including girls basketball, boys basketball and adapted floor hockey, had not been completed when the shutdown started. Spring sports also were canceled. Athletes were able to return to their schools in June for summer training.
A number of MSHSL officials acknowledged that Tuesday’s actions would upset some people and asked for understanding and patience. “In real time, folks are trying to do the best job they can,” Martens said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.