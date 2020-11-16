Football playoff update: Burnsville out, leaving Class 6A with 25 teams

First-round games are Tuesday night
Almost 20 percent of the teams eligible for the Class 6A football playoffs will not participate because of COVID-19, with Burnsville on Monday joining the ranks of those sitting out.
The Blaze were to play at Wayzata on Tuesday night in the first round. Burnsville’s forfeit sends Wayzata to the second round at Blaine at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Burnsville finishes the season 1-5, including a 35-0 loss to Wayzata in the final game of the regular season Nov. 11. Burnsville played its full allotment of six regular-season games; the Blaze canceled its Oct. 15 game against Lakeville North because of COVID-19 concerns but made it up Nov. 2.
Mounds View, Maple Grove, Hopkins, Buffalo and Forest Lake also dropped out of the Class 6A playoffs. As of Monday, six of the 31 teams in the enrollment class won’t participate in the postseason.
The situation is more acute elsewhere in Minnesota. The Section 1 playoffs in Class 4A and Class 5A will begin and end Tuesday because several districts in southeastern Minnesota - notably Rochester and Northfield – are suspending athletics later this week when they switch to full-time secondary distance learning.
The top two seeds in Class 5A, Section 1, Owatonna and Rochester Mayo, will play each other on Tuesday, with the winner declared section champion.
Caledonia, which has won the last five state Class 2A championships, also will miss the postseason.
In Class 6A, the schedule calls for three rounds, with teams advancing past the second round winning section championships and the four third-round winners declared “bracket champions.” First-round games are Tuesday, with the second round Saturday. Final-round games in Class 6A are Nov. 27 or Nov. 28.
Updated football playoff brackets are at mshsl.org. As of Monday afternoon, here’s where local teams are headed in the postseason:
• Apple Valley: The Eagles (2-4) received a first-round bye in the Class 5A, Section 3 playoffs and will play host to Henry Sibley (2-4) in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Burnsville: The Blaze’s season is over because of COVID-19. Burnsville (1-5) was to play at Wayzata (2-4) in a Class 6A first-round game Tuesday.
• Eagan: The Wildcats (1-5) play at Shakopee (4-2) in a Class 6A first-round game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner playing Champlin Park or White Bear Lake on Saturday.
• Eastview: The Lightning (0-4) play at St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner facing Woodbury or Minnetonka on Saturday.
• Farmington: Tuesday will be on off-day for the Tigers (5-1), who do not have a first-round opponent. The Tigers are home against Totino-Grace (4-2) in the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday. Totino-Grace was to play Hopkins in the first round, but Hopkins was forced to back out over the weekend.
• Lakeville North: The Panthers (3-3) travel to Centennial (2-4) for a first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner plays at Stillwater in the second round at 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Lakeville South: Top-ranked in Class 6A, the Cougars (6-0) open the playoffs against Cretin-Derham Hall (1-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. If the heavily favored Cougars win, they play host to Edina or Osseo at 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Rosemount: The Irish (4-0) are one of three teams in Class 6A without a regular-season loss, although they were unable to make up two games canceled because of COVID-19. Rosemount faces Anoka (1-4) in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Irish Stadium. The winner plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at East Ridge (4-1), which has a first-round bye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.