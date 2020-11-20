Farmington’s football season likely over after playoff game canceled

Tigers were to face Totino-Grace on Friday
The menu of high school football postseason games got a little thinner Friday with Totino-Grace’s withdrawal from the Class 6A playoffs, leaving Farmington without an opponent Friday night.
The Tigers were to play host to Totino-Grace in a second-round playoff game at 6 p.m. Friday. Facing a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday before Gov. Tim Walz’s mandated four-week “pause” for organized youth and adult sports, Farmington is unlikely to be able to line up a replacement opponent. That means the Tigers’ season will end 5-1 with no postseason games. Farmington received a bye in Tuesday’s Class 6A first round because of COVID-19 withdrawals.
Totino-Grace became the eighth team to withdraw from the Class 6A playoffs because of COVID-19 issues since the end of the regular season Nov. 11. There are 31 teams in the 6A enrollment class.
Five Class 6A second-round playoff games remain scheduled Friday night – St. Michael-Albertville at Lakeville South (7 p.m.), Rosemount at East Ridge (6 p.m.), Champlin Park at Shakopee (5 p.m.), Prior Lake at Eden Prairie (6 p.m.) and Centennial at Stillwater (6 p.m.). The winner of each game will be recognized as a section champion.
Blaine is the first to win a 2020 Class 6A section championship after defeating Wayzata 42-28 on Thursday night.
The Lakeville South (7-0) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (6-1) matchup was made Wednesday due to COVID-19 considerations. Lakeville South was to play Edina and STMA was to face Minnetonka on Friday, but Edina and Minnetonka both bowed out of the playoffs after winning their first-round games.
