Golf courses, garden centers see plenty of business
Local golfers reacted almost instantly upon hearing last Friday that the state was allowing courses to open.
“We opened our tee sheet and started taking reservations at approximately 12:40 (p.m.) on Friday. Our tee sheet for Saturday was full by 2,” said Valleywood Golf Course general manager Jim Zinck.
With Gov. Tim Walz lifting COVID-19-related restrictions on golf (as well as marinas, outdoor shooting ranges and bait shops), it means pretty much anything that grows is open for business. So too are business that service outdoor activities. The week before the golf ban was lifted, lawn and garden stories and commercial lawn and landscaping companies received the “essential business” designation. Garden stores could allow customers inside, and lawn businesses could get back to work.
There has been a steady stream of customers, all observing social distancing guidelines, through the retail store and greenhouse at Pahl’s Market in Apple Valley. Jack Pahl, the general manager, said he’s not sure if he can attribute that to COVID-19 cabin fever.
“It could just be the weather,” Pahl said. “We’ve had some tough weather in April the last few years, but it was nice at the end of last week. I think that made people anxious to get outside and work on their gardens. It’s hard to say whether it had anything to do with COVID-19.”
New rules for golf
Minnesota golfers returned last weekend to a game that has undergone numerous changes.
Start with the pro shop – which, in all probability, was locked. Like many courses, Valleywood is accepting payment online or by phone only. The clubhouse remained close, although staff members were outside to help golfers with checking in.
Zinck said Valleywood is spacing tee times 11 minutes apart as opposed to the usual eight or nine minutes. That’s to reduce crowding on the course; many other courses are doing the same.
Where are the benches, ball washers and bunker rakes? In the maintenance shed, where they’re likely to remain until the risk of coronavirus spread decreases. Players are encouraged not to remove or even touch the flag. Cups are inverted or have had foam noodles placed inside the hole to make it easier to retrieve the ball without touching the flag.
Carts can have only one rider. Valleywood’s practice green has been roped off into sections, with one player allowed per section to maintain social distancing. Golfers are being asked to skip the post-round handshake. The post-round beverage won’t be in the clubhouse because it remains closed.
“This is a very fluid situation and I am sure we will make modifications to this plan as we get up and running,” Zinck said.
Golf course managers anticipated having to ramp up quickly once they got permission to open.
"We were all set," said Nate Cardin of Newman Golf, which manages Southern Hills in Farmington and the Summit in Cannon Falls. "We were working to transition to a majority of our times being booked online anyway and our technology allowed for that to happen quickly. We had a ton of awesome employees and members who were willing to volunteer their time to get the course in great shape, too."
The tee sheets for opening day were sold out within an hour and more carts were rented because of the one-rider-per-cart rule, Cardin said. With people anxious to get out of their houses and golf one of the few permitted outdoor activities, "I think we're going to continue to see a high demand," he added.
COVID-19 can’t stop spring
Pahl’s Market, an Apple Valley business mainstay for almost 40 years, had just put in online ordering capability. That proved essential when Walz’s executive order required the store to close to customers. They could still use the website or phone for pick-up and delivery.
A subsequent executive order issued about two weeks ago allowed lawn and garden centers to open.
“We’ve been seeing a lot more people, but again it’s hard for me to say whether that’s because of COVID-19,” Jack Pahl said. “We’d be busy this time of year anyway. If we had to keep the store closed this week we might have seen some negative effects.”
The roots of the Pahl family business, going back to the early 1900s, are in vegetable farming. Pahl Farms has about 1,200 acres, most of it in Dakota County.
The farm-fresh produce season won’t start until mid-summer, but it’s there where the family business might see a COVID-19-related bump. Enrollment is up for the Pahl Farms Community Supported Agriculture program, where families and businesses can buy shares and receive a box of produce each week during harvest season. A selection of bread and meat is included once a month, and there are add-on options for mushrooms and eggs.
“We’ve had about 100 more people sign up for our CSA program than we had at this time last year,” Jack Pahl said. “I think that has to be because of COVID-19. People probably don’t want to go to the store as much, and this is a way to get produce without going to the grocery store.”
Rev up the mower
People in the south metro might know Zach Goring more for his basketball involvement. He coached the Apple Valley High School boys team for 11 years, leading them to three state championships before stepping down last week to have more time for coaching his own children in their sports.
For the last few weeks, though, he’s also been a worried business owner. Goring helps run his family’s lawn care company. A couple weeks ago, commercial lawn care received the “essential business” designation that also went to garden centers.
The company has a crew of about 10 that works on residential and corporate accounts. They had been idle at a time when they ordinarily would be busy preparing lawns for the growing season. It’s an important time of year for weed control, Goring said.
“We were definitely concerned,” he added. “If we had to wait a couple more weeks it would have been really tough. The first couple of days after the order came through it seemed we were working constantly, and now we’re getting caught up.”
