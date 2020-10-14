Burnsville cancels football games because of COVID-19 concerns

Lakeville North now will play East Ridge at 5 p.m. Thursday
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 on Wednesday afternoon canceled varsity and sophomore football games scheduled this week against Lakeville North because of COVID-19 concerns.
In an announcement on its website, the district said no positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, but “the health and safety of students and staff for both schools is our highest priority.”
The cancellations affect a 10A football game that had been scheduled Wednesday and the varsity game that was to be 1 p.m. Thursday at Dick Hanson Field. According to the district, no other scheduled games involving Burnsville High football teams are affected at this time.
This will be the second consecutive week Lakeville North has had to find a new opponent the day before the Panthers were supposed to play. Lakeville North now will play at East Ridge at 5 p.m. Thursday. East Ridge also had been looking for a game because its scheduled opponent, Roseville, has gone into quarantine.
Lakeville North defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 55-14 on Saturday afternoon in a matchup that was made the previous evening. CDH was to play Roseville. Lakeville North was to play Rosemount, which also has gone into quarantine and will sit out the first two weeks of the season.
North coach Brian Vossen said Saturday he had never been involved in a football game where he didn’t know the opponent until the day before.
COVID-19 also forced a change for Farmington, which will play at Hopkins at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers were to play Rosemount this week. Hopkins’ original opponent, Robbinsdale Armstrong, also is in quarantine, leaving an opening on the Royals’ schedule.
