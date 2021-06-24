The Minnesota Vikings have announced its 2021 U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp will be open to the public after being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Fourteen team practices will be open to the public in 2021 from noon to 5:30 p.m. July 28-Aug. 12 at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.
The Minnesota Vikings will not require masks or proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for fans, but masks are encouraged for unvaccinated fans.
Daily practices will be held approximately from 2-4:30 p.m.
Ten practices at TCO Performance Center will be open for free with capacity for each set at 5,000.
There will also be four premier practices, which will cost $10 per ticket to attend. A portion of the ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.
Those include joint practices with the Denver Broncos on Aug. 11 and 12. The teams play each other in a preseason game Aug. 14.
The team will also hold a night practice July 31 in TCO Stadium in Eagan.
For the first time, the team will also host a scrimmage on Aug. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The camp will adhere to all state, local and NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 safety protocols.
One adjustment is that in-person autograph sessions with current Minnesota Viking players will not be available this year.
For ticket information, visit vikings.com/trainingcamp.
