Valley Natural Foods plans to open a commercial bakery in Rosemount.
The community owned co-op from Burnsville plans to occupy about 9,000 square feet of a 17,280-square-foot industrial building in the Biscayne Business Park at 250 158th St. Circle W.
There are no plans for traditional grocery store, as is the case in Burnsville, but food will be on sale occasionally.
“We are building a part our vestibule that will have a display of items,” said Ralph Hale, businesses developer with Valley Natural Foods during a Rosemount Planning Commission meeting last month. “On occasion our products will be for sale to the public. It won’t be a regular thing however. All of our items at this time are gluten free and so they are, as far as I’m concerned, the best on the market.”
Valley Natural Foods is a community-owned food co-op in Burnsville that provides organic, local, non GMO and gluten-free products. It opened in 1997.
“I think this is the first commercial kitchen in Rosemount I’m aware of at this time,” Community Development Director Kim Lindquist said.
The building in the business park was constructed in 2020 near the intersection of County Road 46 and Biscayne Avenue.
It’s the first of eight planned buildings in the new industrial park that was approved in 2019.
Valley Natural Foods is one of three tenants. The others include TunePlus Inc. and Epic Wraps.
Ardan Place
The Rosemount City Council also approved the final plat of the first phase of Arden Place, a new housing development in eastern Rosemount.
The new housing development is located west of Akron Avenue along the south side of Bonaire Path. It will be between the lot owned by District 196 to the east and the Meadow of Bloomfield to the west.
This phase will start with 42 single-family homes and 55 townhomes. The full plans include 79 single-family homes and 135 townhomes.
Lindquist said it’s her understanding DR Horton will be the builder.
“They are hoping to start pretty soon given the demand in the housing market,” Lindquist said.
The Rosemount
The Rosemount Senior Living at Steeple Center plans to break ground on an expansion this summer.
The City Council approved on Tuesday a plan for a new 25-unit independent living apartment southwest of The Rosemount at 14370 Cameo Ave.
The four-story building would look similar to other The Rosemount Senior Living buildings.
The new building will include a community room and fitness center, and residents will have access to other amenities at The Rosemount Senior Living.
The expansion will be built on a lot where a current single-family home sits. It used to be the rectory for St. Joseph Catholic Church and was built in 1939, according to Dakota County records.
Council Member Heidi Freske confirmed that this is a private transaction between the homeowner and the developer, and the apartments would be market rate.
Interior parking would be available at the ground level of the new building.
Mark Applebaum, with the developer Makado, said the current facility has 92 units. More than half of the units are either assisted living or in-care suites, so the current parking “is never fully utilized by the current residents” and shouldn’t be an issue with the new building.
The Rosemount Senior Living at Steeple Center opened in January 2016.
