Dakota County residents will be able to get the vaccine at a new site soon.
During an Eagan City Council meeting Tuesday, support services manager Jeremy Klein said Metcalf Middle School in Eagan will become a vaccination site starting March 31.
The school has been closed since the beginning of the school year, as a cost-cutting measure in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District.
Klein said workers will be able to administer about 300 doses per hour.
It will be reservation-based through Dakota County with the Minnesota vaccine connector at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector.
“As far as I know, they have not had challenges filling those slots,” Klein said. “There’s more demand than what’s available.”
Demand and availability is going to drive how long the site will remain active, but Klein said it could be open through summer.
Klein also gave an update on the past 12 months of COVID-19 in Eagan during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Last year at this time, the big question was: ‘How bad will this be? How long will we have to put up with COVID-19?’ ” Klein said.
After spending a year adjusting to life in a pandemic, “now it really feels like were on a solid path where the virus is not going to dictate every facet of life,” Klein said.
Eagan has not has as many cases per capita other cities.
Eagan had about 5,190 recorded cases of COVID-19 as of March 10. The city has had one of the lowest rates in Dakota County per 10,000 residents.
“Compared to other communities, cases per 10,000 we’re at the low end of that,” Klein said.
Eagan is in the middle in terms of hospitalization rate.
“I’m assuming the overall age of communities, the proportion of the workforce that was able to stay at home and work remotely, I’m assuming those were factors,” Klein said.
In March, there were no new hospitalizations recorded in Eagan due to COVID-19.
He said 7.8 percent of Eagan residents have been reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which is less than Minnesota overall at 8.7 percent as of March 10.
He did said it’s “important to keep on eye on these (COVID-19) variants,” which can “significantly change the numbers in rapid fashion.”
At the time, about 13 percent of residents in Minnesota were vaccinated.
While that’s not a high number, “when you consider it’s a large portion of the vulnerable population, that’s pretty good,” he said.
Until the majority of city staff has the opportunity to receive the vaccine, “we really have to continue on with the general precautions of masking and distancing and staying home if sick,” Klein said.
