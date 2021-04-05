Two killed in crash at County Road 42 and Newton

Two people were killed Sunday morning in a crash at County Road 42 and Newton Avenue, police reported.

The victims were a man and a woman, both 22, Burnsville police tweeted. A boy and girl, both 17, were injured and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The deceased were in a red Honda CR-V that was making a left turn from westbound County Road 42, according to police Capt. Matt Smith. The other vehicle, a white Chrysler 200, was eastbound on 42, he said.

County Road 42 was closed Sunday at Newton Avenue as police and the State Patrol investigated, police said.

As of Monday morning, the names of the people killed had not been released by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

Tags

Load comments