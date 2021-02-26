Planning Commission laments loss of house for expansion
The Rosemount Senior Living at Steeple Center is looking to expand.
The Rosemount Planning Commission approved a plans for a new 25-unit apartment building southwest of The Rosemount on Tuesday. The next step is consideration of approval by the Rosemount City Council.
The expansion would be constructed at 14370 Cameo Avenue, a 0.28-acre site that currently contains a single-family property, west of the Robert Trail Library.
The four-story building would look similar to other The Rosemount Senior Living buildings, and accessed through Cameo Avenue.
Residents and Planning Commission members lamented the potential loss of the house at 14370 Cameo Avenue.
The single-family home was built in 1939, according to Dakota County records, and it used to be the rectory for St. Joseph Catholic Church before the church building was turned into the Steeple Center.
Members of the Planning Commission said it was a well-maintained historic building and asked if there was a possibility to save it by moving it.
“If there was a way we could help get that house to a new location, that would be great,” said Mark Applebaum, president of the Makado. “It is a treasure.”
Planning Commission Chair Melissa Kenninger clarified that this property is not owned by the city.
“This is a private development,” City Planner Anthony Nemcek said. “The city has no role in this either through site acquisition or financing. This is between the developer and the owner of the property.”
The request before the city is related to zoning. Nemcek said changing the single-family residential lot is that “it’s the only sliver remaining in the downtown area.”
“It is sad to lose the house, but it’s a privately owned property,” Kenninger said. “We aren’t in control of what is happening with it. I’d be happy to see if there’s an opportunity to move it, but I know it’s expensive.”
The existing senior living facility offers a variety of housing types such as independent living, assisted living, care suites and memory care.
The expansion will only include independent living apartments for those 55 or older.
“Our independent living has a certain amount of services provided,” Applebaum said. “What we’re talking about tonight, this is for what I would call an active adult, for people who are wholly independent.”
Plans show a mix of studio, one bedroom, one bedroom plus den, and two bedrooms in the expansion.
“The most common unit is the two-bedroom unit, which is located on the corners of each floor,” Nemcek said.
The blueprints include a community room and fitness center. Residents will also have access to other amenities at The Rosemount Senior Living.
The four-story apartment has enclosed parking at ground level. Due to the grading of the site, the new building would be about the same hight as the existing buildings.
It’s not feasible to have underground parking, Nemcek said.
Nemcek said there were some questions during neighborhood meetings about bringing in additional traffic to the area.
The residents are “retired for the most part or not working a traditional 9-to-5 job,” Nemcek said. “The typical morning and evening commute is not something they expect to see.”
Nemcek said there’s enough overflow parking for residents.
The Rosemount hopes to break ground in summer and open in 2022.
