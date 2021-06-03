The Rosemount Area Arts Council and the city of Rosemount are sponsoring the 11th annual photo contest as part of ArtBlast 2021.
All Rosemount area amateur photographers are invited to submit work for the photo contest. The deadline for submission July 30.
Up to three photos can be submitted in each of the following categories: Rosemount — a photo taken in Rosemount (landmarks must be identifiable); nature — landscape, wildlife, floral; lifestyle — people, activities, city scenes; enhanced or significantly altered by software; youth 17 and under; “Give Us Your Best Shot” (a photo of anything, taken anywhere); black and white (a photo of anything, taken anywhere/any time).
Each participant can enter up to three 8x10 or 8x12 photos in each category. Awards will be given to first, second, third places and People’s Choice in each category.
More specific rules are available at www.rosemountarts.com.
Label the back of each photo with photographer’s name, address, contact number, email address, category, location and date the photo was taken.
Photos and flash drives can be dropped off at the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Office, Rosemount Community Center, 13885 South Robert Trail, during business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, until June 30.
The artist reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 23 and the judge’s presentation for 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
Email RosemountArts@gmail.com with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.