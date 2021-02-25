Master plan being updated
Spring Lake Park Reserve will likely look a lot more like it did 200 years ago soon.
Located south of the Mississippi River east of Rosemount, the 1,100-acre park is already popular for hikes and picnics.
A recent extension to the Mississippi River Greenway has already brought more visitors to the park, but there’s a lot more planned for the next 10 years.
After returning about 150 acres to prairie in the western portion of the park, the next step for Dakota County is to bring back bison.
If all goes as planned, Dakota County will bring them in from the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd in 2022.
The herd, managed through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Zoo, features about 130 genetically-strong bison spread throughout different sites in Minnesota including Blue Mounds State Park, Minneopa State Park and the Minnesota Zoo.
They’re a key part to returning the park to its natural state.
Bison primarily eat grass, leaving the wildflowers to flourish.
They also roll around on the ground (wallow) creating bare soil where new plants can grow.
“They’re a keystone species,” Dakota County Natural Resources Manager Tom Lewanski said. “They have an important and profound impact on the habitat - more than you would think. This is a big project. We did it thoughtfully. We want to make sure these animals are safe and healthy, and park visitors are safe and healthy.”
Construction on the range could begin this year.
Dakota County has put years of research into the project. Last summer a consultant group featuring bison rangers, professors and Temple Grandin, a prominent scientist who advocates for ethical treatment of livestock, advised Dakota County on how to set up the range.
The schematic design for the bison range was approved by the Dakota County Board in November.
The total cost for the bison project is about $1.2 million, but most of it will be funded through various grants including one from the Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.
The bill is working through the Minnesota Legislature.
“Hopefully it will be passed and signed by the governor,” Lewanski said. “If it is, those funds will be available by July 1.”
Don’t worry about bison grazing around Highway 55.
Unlike 200 years ago, the bison won’t be roaming freely when they’re reintroduced. They will be enclosed by a 7-foot fence.
“The time has passed when bison can roam across the landscape,” Lewanski said. “We’ll construct a woven wire fence around the whole perimeter.”
Bison weigh about 2,000 pounds, but Dakota County is confident in its plan.
“If you talk with practitioners, there’s very few problems with them getting out,” Lewanski said. “If you keep them happy, if you have enough forage for them and enough water and you have a herd with them, they don’t want to go anywhere. The fence is a visual barrier for them and it’s also there to keep the people out of there.”
Dakota County plans to have staff managing the bison.
“We’re going to need a staff person to lay eyes on them on a daily basis,” Lewanski said. “They need to be checking fences and see if there’s water. If a tree falls across a fence, we need to know that right away.”
Dakota County has been engaging with Native American tribal nation officers on the bison project.
“There’s going to be wonderful opportunities for the county to educate park visitors not only to bison and their ecology, but to the prairie landscape and the close relationship the Indigenous people had with bison,” Lewanski said. “It’s important to tell that story.”
What else is planned for Spring Lake Park Reserve?
Dakota County is in the midst of updating the Spring Lake Park Reserve Master Plan for the next 10 years. While the bison reintroduction started years ago, it has since been woven into future plans.
Master Plan Project Manager Lil Leatham said the plan is to “basically restore the whole park in the next 20 years. We’d like to restore 300 acres of landscape every five years.”
It won’t be just prairie restoration.
“We’re looking to restore it back to what it was,” Leatham said. “There’s a mix of flood plain forest along the river there. It’s a mix of things.”
The west trailhead will likely be home to the bison. There’s plans to construct a new trail and a viewing platform and outdoor classroom.
Dakota County would also like add access to Spring Lake and the Mississippi River out the west trailhead along with a fishing dock, picnic grounds and picnic shelter.
“We’d like to get in a boat launch for Spring Lake,” Leatham said. “It’s pretty shallow there. It would be a place where people can be near the river for small boats and kayaks.”
Dakota County is also considering adding camping to the west side of the park.
“It would all be walk-in and bike-in camping – tent camping,” Leatham said. “We’re also looking at putting some island camping between Spring Lake and the Mississippi River.”
They hope to bring in additional trailhead parking along with a new access from Fahey and Fischer avenues.
“The additional trailhead would get people in the middle of the range,” Leatham said. “That’s where we’d like to put an outdoor classroom. Long-term, there could be a visitors center off Fischer.”
At the Schaar’s Bluff trailhead, they have plans for an updated picnic facility and play area, as well as enhancements to the gathering center that would include equipment rentals.
“It was built in the 80s and 90s, so we need to do a little reinvesting in there,” Leatham said. “The gathering center there is mostly used for private rentals right now. We’d like to make it more publicly accessible.”
And bison may not be the only animal coming back.
Lewanski said there are several other species that could help reconstruct the natural habitat at Spring Lake Park.
He noted that the regal fritillary, a butterfly native to prairies, is one they’re looking into reintroducing along with the bull snake.
This is the third and final public review of the master plan.
“Let us know if there’s something we didn’t get right,” Leatham said. “It’s a good time to help us set the priorities for what we should get done first.”
There’s also a virtual open house March 23. For more information visit, co.dakota.mn.us/parks/About/ParkMasterPlans/Pages/spring-lake-park-master-plan.aspx.
The plan will be available online for review and comment through April 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.