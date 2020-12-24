Everyone will look back on 2020 as the year COVID-19 affected nearly every aspect of life.
Cancellations included Leprechaun Days, the Rosemount Home & Business Expo, the Food Truck Festival, the Haunted Woods Trail and Rosemount Area Arts Council events.
But there was plenty of news in Rosemount.
At some point the city’s population crossed the 25,000 milestone, and it’s only going to grow in the next few years.
One of the more noticeable changes while driving through Rosemount’s downtown is the beginning stages of the The Morrison, a 124-unit apartment building, where the Rosemount Plaza Shopping Center and Shenanigan’s Pub were once located.
Plans for the market-rate, four-story complex include a club room, fitness center, sky lounge, outdoor pool and rooftop deck. There’s also a future commercial building on the north part of the site.
City officials hope the development will bring younger residents downtown to spur economic growth.
That won’t be the only reason for Rosemount’s population increase.
Wexford Place Apartments, a three-story, 49-unit building located on a 2.88-acre site at the intersection of 160th Street and Chippendale Avenue in southern Rosemount, opened in 2020.
Tamarack Land Development plans to add more than 200 units on a 52-acre lot in eastern Rosemount west of the intersection of Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path West just west of land owned by District 196.
Emerald Isle, a 151-lot development north of County Road 42, was approved in 2020.
Rosemount Woods Mobile Home Park got the approval it needed to expand its development as well. Located on the southwest corner of Connemara Trail and Highway 3, Rosemount Woods plans to add 39 new home sites within its existing boundaries.
KJ Walk Inc. hopes to construct a senior apartment/mixed-use development on a vacant 5.5-acre lot west of Business Parkway north of County Road 42.
KJ Walk also has plans to construct a hotel as part of the development but offered no timeline as to when it would start as the company was still looking for partners.
Several other housing developments in Rosemount are ongoing or about to start, including Meadow Ridge, Bella Vista, Greystone, Prestwick Place Townhomes, Doolin Heights and Caramore Crossing.
The rapid growth in residential properties doesn’t look to be slowing anytime soon.
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved the sale of 435 acres of UMore Park in Rosemount to Maplewood Development for $13.1 million in June. Maplewood Development shared plans for 1,500 housing units on the property, which includes anything from apartments to single-family homes, with city officials in December. The location also has a lot dedicated for a future school and commercial property.
Housing wasn’t the only thing growing in Rosemount in 2020.
Hope Fieldhouse opened its doors Sept. 1 after years of fundraising and gathering support.
The center features four basketball courts, a fitness center and walking track and a CrossFit 5885 gym at 2645 145th St. W. in Rosemount.
Ground was broken on the 42,000-square-foot facility last year next to the Community of Hope Church (now Hosanna Church Rosemount) with plans to be a home for hardwood court activities for adaptive athletes and youth as well as a space for the community to gather and exercise.
While it hasn’t opened yet, North 20, a taproom and brewery which would be located at 12296 Bacardi Ave., near the border with Eagan, got the approval needed from the city to start construction.
Lorenz Clinic of Family Psychology opened a new facility at 15265 Carousel Way, replacing its former Rosemount office on 146th Street. The new space allows the mental health clinic to see more patients and offer a more diverse line of services.
Biscayne Business Park opened its first building in 2020.
One of the mall’s former tenants, The Guitar Shop, was able to reopen at 3420 150th St. W., Suite 117, in a much newer strip mall near Dollar Tree and The Pond ice rink.
Emerald Roots Salon, Top Ten Liquors and Noodles & Company all opened doors in 2020 as well.
The Rosemount Family Resource Center completed an expansion in 2020. The facility now has more space for an activity room and support offices along with a reception and waiting area and food shelf.
It was completed just in time as 360 Communities was handing out about 40 percent more food than normal in Rosemount due to the pandemic and economic fallout.
Rural residents of Rosemount got some good news in 2020 when Charter Communications announced a $1 million construction project to bring its fiber-optic network to nearly 265 homes in the northwestern part of the city.
As part of Minnesota’s Broadband Grant Program, Charter was awarded a $500,000 grant to expand its services to 40 unserved and 225 underserved locations in the northwestern Rosemount area.
There was good news for Rosemount residents who like to run, bike and walk on greenways.
Dakota County and the city are finalizing a plan to complete the Mississippi River Greenway.
The plan is to construct the final 2.3-mile stretch of trail from south of the Pine Bend Bluffs Trailhead in Inver Grove Heights to the Spring Lake Park West Trailhead in Rosemount in 2021.
Once it’s complete, the Mississippi River Greenway will stretch 27 miles from St. Paul to Hastings.
Part of the state bonding bill passed by the Legislature includes money for the Veterans Memorial Greenway that will connect to the Mississippi River Greenway and pass through just north of Rosemount.
It’s also been a good year for Rosemount residents who like to skateboard.
The Rosemount Skate Park was the place to be last summer as people of all ages have brought their skateboards, scooters, in-line skates and bikes to Schwarz Pond Park to try out the new park, designed by Pillar Design Studios of Phoenix, Arizona. Construction was completed in early August by local contractors and specialty builders from California.
The signature feature is the clover bowl. It looks like an empty concrete swimming pool with three bowls. Each petal has a different depth, which makes it attractive to a range of abilities.
While the national election made hourly headlines in 2020, the local races provided little drama.
Only the incumbents filed to run for the Rosemount City Council. Council members Heidi Freske and Jeff Weisensel won four-year terms. Joe Atkins will also be back on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners representing Eagan. He was also unchallenged.
The incumbents representing Rosemount in the Minnesota Legislature were also re-elected, including Sen. Greg Clausen and Rep. John Huot.
