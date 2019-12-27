New home starts, development of recreational facilities on tap
There were a lot of new things to do in Rosemount in 2019.
Leprechaun Days, ArtBlast, the Haunted Woods Trail, Home and Business Expo, and a long list of events at the Steeple Center offered family-friendly activities for residents year round. Residents also found more places to eat, play and work in 2019.
The former space of the Hong Kong Bistro was torn down and turned into a Sports Clips and Jersey Mike’s Subs in 2019. Noodles and Co. casual restaurant has a plan to use the remaining space.
Park Dental announced plans to move into the old Applebee’s restaurant, and Pellicci Ace Hardware opened a store this summer at the old Terry’s Hardware location in downtown Rosemount.
CA Gear ground broke on a 17,000-square-foot building on 3.7 acres at 15641 Canada Circle in Rosemount last summer. The building will also be home to Truplayerz, a performance development center focusing on slow and fast pitch softball along with baseball.
Heather Ann Photography also moved downtown, and the Meeting Point opened off Dodd Boulevard and 145th Street.
Udder Tech relocated from a family farm in Lakeville to the Rosemount Business Park.
APPRO Development is also planning a 18,000-square-foot office/warehouse/light manufacturing facility in Rosemount. It would be built on an 15-acre lot south of the current Rosemount Business Park.
It would the first of eight similar buildings in the area. Developers have plans for buildings varying from 15,000 to 20,000 square feet.
The Rosemount Family Resource Center underwent a significant remodel in 2019. Approximately 3,000 square feet was added to the building that houses 360 Communities operations.
Residents will have more places to play soon.
After years of planning, the city is close to partnering with the YMCA for a possible indoor recreational facility on the corner of Akron Avenue and County Road 42.
The city enlisted the help of the 292 Design Group to study the city’s recreational needs. What resulted was a plan for a pool, fitness center and gym facility.
After years of fundraising, a groundbreaking was held for Hope Fieldhouse, a 42,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Biscayne Avenue and 145th Street next to Hosanna Lutheran Church, formerly known as the Community of Hope Church.
The Fieldhouse will be home to four full-sized basketball courts, a fitness center, walking track, concession stand and locker room. The developer has two commercial tenants lined up – Crossfit 5885 and Optimum Chiropractic and Performance Rehab.
Schwarz Pond Park received a new nature based playground, which is different than other playgrounds in Rosemount.
A key feature is a 65-foot long zip line along with an area to build forts with logs and twigs, and a place for small children.
The Rosemount City Council also approved plans for new equipment for the seven-acre park in Winds Crossing.
The council, with the help of two newcomers Tammy Block and Paul Essler, ramped up its efforts to make the city more attractive to a variety of businesses.
It approved the creation of a new economic development coordinator position with the city and hired Eric Van Oss.
During his first few months with Rosemount, Van Oss began researching and promoting Rosemount to the health care, retail, industrial industries and beyond.
He also put in effort to attract a local brewery or taproom to the city.
The council continued to support its environmental initiatives by enacting its Energy Action Plan in the summer. Rosemount has set a community-wide goal of reducing its energy use by 15 percent by 2030.
The council also moved to make the Rosemount Environment and Sustainability Task Force a commission.
To increase its accessibility to the public, the council also started hosting “Council Out & About” sessions, which are informal talks held during various events monthly.
City officials heard several times that once there’s more rooftops, more businesses will follow.
It should help that about 250 new residential units were built in the city in 2019.
Ground broke for Wexford Place Apartments at 160th Street and Chippendale Avenue. The workforce housing rental community will feature 49 apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom options.
The complex is scheduled to open next summer and leasing will begin in early 2020.
There are a number of active housing developments in the city including Bella Vista, Glenrose, Harmony, Dunmore, Wilde Lake Estates, Greystone, Prestwick Place, Meadow Ridge, Caramore Crossing, and Rosewood Crossing.
Not every plan came to fruition.
Plans for a large residential development known as Vermillion Crossings in the University of Minnesota Outreach, Research and Education Park (UMore) fell through.
Newland Communities terminated its purchase agreement with the University of Minnesota, according to an advisor with Newland Communities David Newman.
Earlier in the year, Newland Communities shared a concept plan to develop 435 acres within UMore Park south of County Road 42 and west of Akron Avenue and Dakota County Technical College.
It had plans to build about 1,556 housing units on the property in six phases.
According to information released this year, about 160 acres of UMore Park was part of Minneapolis-St. Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership package to be selected as Amazon’s second headquarters.
Public service
The city got a new police chief in 2019.
Mikael Dahlstrom was sworn in as the new Rosemount police chief following the retirement of Mitchell Scott in February.
Dahlstrom has been with the department since Sept. 5, 2006, and served as a patrol officer, drug recognition expert, field training officer, South Metro S.W.A.T., team leader, patrol sergeant, investigations sergeant and administrative sergeant.
In January, a new commander position, essentially second-in-command, was created. Dahlstrom was promoted to commander then, and when former chief Scott retired in February, Dahlstrom was named interim chief.
The “Warrant Officer Dennis A. Groth Memorial Bridge” over County Road 42 along Highway 52 was officially dedicated in Rosemount on July 14 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rosemount with family and friends in attendance.
Andy Rogers can be reached at andy.rogers@ecm-inc.com.
