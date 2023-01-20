John Zschunke leaves behind a legacy of song
The world is a much better place because of music, and for nearly three decades Rosemount band teacher and director John Zschunke made sure this corner of the world was filled with it.
Zschunke retired at the end of the 2022 school year after teaching 24 years at Rosemount Middle School, eight years prior to that Rosemount High School, and also handed the director’s baton over to a new leader of the Rosemount Community Band after founding the group in 2011.
“I can’t think of a thing I’d rather do,” he said in a 2017 interview with the newspaper about teaching music. “I love music, and I love people, and when you put it together, that’s teaching.”
In 2017, the Minnesota Music Educators Association awarded Zschunke the Music Educator of the Year Award for demonstrating excellence in music teaching and learning.
Zschunke said in a 2017 interview he learned his love of music and band instruments from his father, who was a band teacher. Against his father’s advice, Zschunke followed in his footsteps.
In his two-plus decades in middle school, Zschunke conducted three concert bands, taught instrumental lessons, and conducted several jazz bands.
“I really like this age level. It’s so fun. They are so excited to learn, and they are so moldable and energetic,” Zschunke said in 2017. “I wouldn’t want to be any other place than middle school.”
In addition to conducting his last middle school concert in 2022, Zschunke directed his last Community Band concert March 13 at Rosemount High School, which also served as a farewell to the band’s founder.
Zschunke started the all-volunteer Rosemount Community Band in September 2011. It is continuing under the director Thomas Maeck and is composed of adult musicians from Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan and other areas of the south metro, ranging in age from the 20s through the 80s, who have various skill levels.
Zschunke recently took some time to answer some questions for the newspaper as part of its Year in Review 2022 coverage. Following are his responses.
When did you decide to retire from teaching at Rosemount Middle School? Why did you think this was the right time to retire?
I had been thinking of how well my colleagues, Dr. Casey Clementson and Jeffery Rinear, were building and guiding the RMS Band program and began to think “it’s time.” The COVID years had a bit to do with it, also. I was wrestling with the idea mostly my last year.
What are some of your memories as a teacher you will treasure most?
I could write a book! Initially teaching at RHS with John Greene, Bill Henry, and Patti Greene was an education for me as well as what now have become great friendships. My teaching with Dr. Casey Clementson, Herb Dick and Jeffrey Rinear was a continuation of my growth and working with another great team with similar goals for the band program. I have laughed and cried with all four. Memories of great music making with our students - all state honors, marching band awards, playing at the Mall of America with the RMS students, All-State students, watching the program grow and continue the excellence associated with the Rosemount Bands.
You had many years at Rosemount Middle. What are some of the reasons you remained at the school for so long?
How could I not want to teach with staff, students, administrations and community that I cared for deeply? Watching the successes of the students and the growth of the programs was truly gratifying.
Why were middle school students ideal for your teaching style and personality?
I truly enjoyed the middle school students because I am somewhat of a jokester, which made some fun times of the students and me and it is extremely satisfying to watch the ups and downs during the growth process of the students not only maturity but also musically. I thank the community for having and sending us such wonderful students. The past few years proved to change that course somewhat.
You also retired from directing the Rosemount Community Band. What made this the right time for retiring from the band? Why was being involved with the group important to you?
I love that band! The community needed a musical outlet for people who didn’t know they were missing it. We had many wonderful rehearsals and performances as they developed into one of the best community bands in Minnesota. Logistical reasons due to my pending retirement had me think it was the right time, as difficult as it was. But, we obtained the leadership of our new and excellent conductor, Mr. Tom Maeck! They are in great hands and have been carrying on the tradition of excellence! The addition of the Genesis Jazz Orchestra to our community’s culture was another accomplishment with leadership from Conrad Miska, Steve Olsen and myself. We play top shelf jazz locally in the Rosemount Community and are looking to expand our performances around the Twin Cities area.
You’ve been retired for a few months now. What has been occupying your life these days? What else lies ahead?
Retirement has not come easy for me. Yes, I do like to not set my alarm and stay up later, etc. My partner Mary and I have two grandchildren, ages 3 and 1, whom we enjoy taking swimming, ice skating, parks, and daycare at times. I have begun to work as a road rep for Cadenza Music in St. Paul. I practice more as I continue to perform with the Genesis Jazz Orchestra. Mary and I are planning two major trips in the upcoming year (Galapagos) and (French Alps).
I assume that you are able to see your children more often. Let me know what they are up to?
Ben has moved on from Baltimore to Atlanta, Georgia, as a filmmaker, film technician. He was called by former RHS friends who work there to join a better work situation. Jacob was located in New York City and has recently moved back to Rosemount. He is a senior copywriter who concepts advertising campaigns for brands and writes copy for different types of advertising media like TV commercials and social media and still works remotely for his agency here in Rosemount.
Emma is living in Phoenix traveling around the United States organizing nurses unions, assisting in improving their work environment and compensation. I don’t see them in person often enough as we’d like but we keep in touch. Couldn’t be prouder!
