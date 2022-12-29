Rosemount welcomed commercial, residential growth in 2022
The city of Rosemount is looking forward to continued residential and commercial growth in 2023, as the past year has set the stage for some of the biggest changes in those sectors to materialize in the future.
Among them are the future construction of a Life Time athletic facility, completion of the FedEx and The Home Depot distribution centers, and continued housing development in Amber Fields on the former University of Minnesota UMore Park site.
Guiding the progress in 2023 will be a new mayor for the first time in 20 years. Bill Droste, who has served as the city’s top elected leader, will hand over the gavel to Council Member Jeff Weisensel in January.
Weisensel won the mayoral race in November when he received 6,559 votes, or 62.89%, to first-time candidate Jason Moore’s 3,761 votes, or 36.06%.
“I look forward to serving all the residents of Rosemount going forward with the many opportunities and some challenges that lie before our community,” Weisensel said.
Paul Essler and Tammy Block were certified as winners of the two, four-year City Council seats. They were the only two candidates on the ballot. Block resigned her 2018-22 seat in September, but as of December had not informed the city whether or not she would be accepting the 2023-26 term she won.
If Block does not accept the seat, a special election would be held to fill it, according to City Administrator Logan Martin.
The city will be filling the vacancy that will be created by Weisensel moving to mayor through an appointment process, which is accepting applicants through Jan. 6.
The council will be interviewing candidates and making a selection in late January, according to the city.
As for Droste, he won’t be leaving public service after he was elected to serve the new boundaries of District 4 on the Dakota County Board.
He received 13,519 votes or 55.30% to Veterans Administration Hospital emergency room Dr. Seema Maddali’s 10,818 votes or 44.25%.
Also elected to the County Board were incumbents Mike Slavik, District 1; Laurie Halverson, District 3; Mary Liz Holberg, District 6; and Joe Atkins, District 2.
District 4 was reshaped, taking out a portion of Inver Grove Heights and adding two precincts in Lakeville and all of Empire Township. It includes almost all of Rosemount and a southeast portion of Eagan.
The move led to the incumbent Atkins being placed in District 2, where longtime Board Member Kathleen Gaylord didn’t seek re-election.
“It will be a privilege and an honor to serve as District 4 county commissioner,” Droste said the day after the election. “It is a large diverse territory that has a large agricultural element, many unique businesses and industries, and variety of neighborhoods in five cities. I will work hard to understand the issues in every area and do my best to represent issues at the county level.”
More about Droste and his time as Rosemount mayor was in the Dec. 23 edition.
Years in the making
Two of the biggest development announcements in the past year have also been the longest in the making.
In January, Maplewood Development closed on a purchase of 435 acres of land from the University of Minnesota to clear the way for the first Amber Fields project.
The subdivision in the northwest portion of the 5,000-acre former UMore agricultural research center will be the first of what is envisioned to be a thriving addition to the city that could double Rosemount’s current population and include up to 2,000 housing units.
The development of UMore park for housing is something the city has been working for the past 15 to 20 years since the university announced its intention to sell the land for private development.
Another effort that’s been ongoing for the past 15 years is bringing an athletic facility with an indoor pool as a centerpiece to Rosemount.
In April, the starts and stops over the years got a jolt when the city approved a letter of intent with Life Time that aims to lead to the construction of a 107,000-square-foot recreation center.
“This is something that residents have been asking for a long time,” City Administrator Logan Martin said at the time.
The LOI sets forth responsibilities for the city and Life Time, which includes a cost sharing agreement for construction costs, city ownership of the building in perpetuity, Life Time leasing and being responsible for operating, outfitting and maintaining the facility, along with special discount rates for Rosemount residents.
The estimated project cost is $48 million, of which the city would fund $21 million from a bond issue and make annual payments from landfill tipping fees the city receives from the state of Minnesota.
The site is projected to have an indoor and outdoor pool, water slides, exercise facilities, gyms, outdoor pickleball courts, child play areas, indoor and outdoor cafe with liquor sales, a salon and day spa, along with other amenities.
With rising fuel prices and record inflation leading to increasing costs for construction materials, Life Time officials said in August they are targeting spring 2023 for work to begin.
The company outlined in April 2022 that site preparation would begin this fall, with construction spanning all of 2023, and a facility would be open in early 2024.
More jobs
In 2022, the city welcomed planning and construction work to build a 548,000-square-foot FedEx Depot at County Road 42 and Highway 52 and a 417,600-square-foot The Home Depot distribution center southwest of Highway 3 and County Road 42.
FedEx plans to occupy a 548,000-square-foot distribution center with some warehouse and office space that would be placed on a 160-acre parcel in the northeast corner of the 52-42 junction. The land has been known since 1988 as Rich Valley Golf Course.
It is expected that 400 to 600 jobs would be created with the project and that the employees would be sourced from a broad range.
The Rosemount site would be The Home Depot’s third such facility in the Twin Cities metro.
The distribution center is expected to create 61 jobs, and help provide materials to commercial contractors and serve The Home Depot’s area locations.
Business on the move
Many businesses opened anew or expanded in Rosemount in 2022.
Among them were:
Spectro Alloys, a recycler of aluminum in Rosemount, celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art distribution center on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with employees, customers, and local officials.
The $6 million project completed this fall provides a new face to the facility and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize and become Minnesota’s recycling plant of the future, according to a company press release.
The 70,000-square-foot distribution center helps streamline the production, shipping and receiving processes at Spectro Alloys, which provides recycled aluminum ingots to regional die casters and foundries. The recycled material is then made into new products people use every day in the automotive, power sports, home, turf and snow maintenance, and many other industries.
North 20 brewery and taproom opened this summer off Highway 3 at 12266 Bacardi Ave. W.
The brewery is operated by the Schmitz family, which has owned the mostly wooded property for many years.
David and his two sons, Christian and Jordan operate the business, which was developed after Christian and Jordan attended Dakota County Technical College’s Brewing and Beer Steward Technology program.
The Schmitz family also made news this year when they worked with a neighboring property owner to turn much of the area into parkland that will feature a bike trail running along the north side of the brewery property.
Just in time for the holidays, Omni Winery & Brewery opened its second Twin Cities location in Rosemount at 15701 Biscayne Ave.
Justin Walsh and Zack Ward opened OMNI Brewery & Taproom in Maple Grove in 2015 and will offer the more than a dozen original brews and wines at the new Rosemount location.
The site also serves food from the kitchen with new menu items to be added in 2023.
There will be a small vineyard on the four-acre property, along with live music and outdoor games on the green-space.
In May, Summit Dental moved into a new location along County Road 42 near the Merchants Bank.
The 5,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building is equipped with the latest technology including fully-digital dental records, digital and panoramic x-rays to reduce exposure to radiation, Intra-Oral digital cameras, Ultrasonic teeth cleaning, massaging chairs and more.
Summit Dental, which has been in Rosemount for 14 years, is run by Drs. Kristin Larson and Jane Ford.
Flint Hills
In May, Flint Hills Resources selected Arizona-based DEPCOM Power to build what is believed to be the largest solar installation of its kind in the country, the company said in a press release.
The estimated $75 million installation of at least 100,000 solar panels will help power the company’s Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount.
The 45-megawatt solar installation will connect directly to the refinery operations and is expected to help lower energy costs, improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions, the company said.
The installation will be located on approximately 300 acres of the company’s property immediately west of the Pine Bend refinery.
Police, public works
In February, the city hired a construction management firm to help guide a project to modernize and improve its police and public works operations.
A 2018 study detailed the addition of an approximately 48,000-square-foot police building and a 70,000-square-foot public works building would be needed to meet the current and future demands for the departments.
The police and public works campus is eyed for construction on city owned land on Biscayne Avenue and is estimated to cost $30 million.
The police operation currently runs out of the bottom floor of city hall with 9,889 square feet, and public works out of three buildings to the north of City Hall with a combined 32,843 square feet.
Flint Hills park building
In March, TMG Contractors of St. Paul was the low bidder selected by the city to build a $1.305 million trailhead and multi-purpose building at Flint Hills Athletic Complex.
Dakota County will be providing $300,000 for the building, which will be used as a trailhead for future bike connections to the county parks of Spring Lake Park Reserve and Lebanon Hills Regional Park.
The building aims to make visiting the park more enjoyable with the addition of permanent restrooms and a multi-purpose space that could be used for serving food or handing out equipment, according to Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz.
The building is slated to open in spring 2023.
Apartments
Despite opposition by several residents, the City Council advanced two apartment developments in a November regular meeting to advance a plan to construct apartment buildings west of the Ailesbury Park neighborhood and in the Prestwick Place and development north of County Road 42.
Homeowners in the neighborhoods near the proposed apartments cited issues of increased crime and traffic along with a degradation of their property values and backyard aesthetic.
In Prestwick Place, Schafer Richardson proposes to construct 305 units in two, four-story buildings on 12.44 acres.
One of the buildings would have units with rents that would be affordable to households making no more than 60% of the Rosemount area median income, which is estimated at $45,000 for a single household.
West of the Ailesbury Park neighborhood, an 8-acre property received 2-1 council approval for a 212-unit market rate apartment building.
Neighboring residents also opposed the land use change from commercial to high density residential, which was approved by the council in August.
During the land use change approval, officials from land owner Akron 42 LLC said the site was zoned for commercial uses in 2007, but there was a lack of commercial interest for the site.
Tax changes
Annual budget and levy setting by government entities in Dakota County typically pass without much interest.
In 2022, many property owners took note of their statements this year due to more than double digit increases in their home values.
In the city of Rosemount, residential property values grew on average by 18.88% from 2022 to 2023.
That could have led to large tax increases, but due to the rise in Rosemount and Dakota County’s tax base, the rises in taxes have been held in check.
The city portion of property taxes on Rosemount’s median value home of $384,800 is projected to increase by $69 from 2022.
The city said that Rosemount’s tax capacity increase is the third highest in the county for 2023. Nearly $100 million in value was added through new construction.
The tax levy of $14.02 million will contribute funds to the city’s total budget of $26.81 million – an increase of 7.62% or $1.17 million over 2022.
The budget includes two new positions for 2023: a full-time police officer slated to be hired Jan. 1 and a full-time building inspector with a projected start date of June 1. The positions are budgeted to cost $105,000 and $60,000, respectively, in 2023.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.