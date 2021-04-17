Two new fields being constructed
The UMore Ballfield complex in Rosemount will double in size over the next year.
The Rosemount City Council approved during a meeting earlier this month a $2.6 million bid to construct two new youth softball/baseball fields along with dugouts, batting cages and an expanded parking lot.
The plan is also to construct lighting for all four fields and put up scoreboards on three fields.
One of the fields already has a scoreboard, Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz said.
Home to many local youth softball and baseball players as well as the women’s softball team for Dakota County Technical College, the park has been busy since opening in 2013.
“As soon as we add these two fields, they’ll be at full capacity,” Schultz said. “We have that much demand. We have that level of growth for youth programs in Rosemount.”
He said on any given weekend during the summer, all five fields and Shannon Park and Erickson Park along with the UMore Ballfields are fully utilized.
“By adding two more, it will bring that many more families to the community,” Schultz said.
He said this will likely serve the community for more than 50 years.
The project will begin soon and be complete by next year.
“It takes about a year for the grass to grow,” Schultz said.
Schultz said there are future plans for a permanent concession stand and bathrooms on the site once they’re able to get water and sewer to the site.
The funding for the project is coming from the 2021 Capital Improvement Plan Budget, which will be paid for through a fund set up for SKB Environmental.
“It’s the local landfill in town that we get tipping fees from,” Schultz said.
