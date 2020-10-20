First public event by RAAC since March
The Rosemount Area Arts Council won’t let the COVID-19 virus play Grinch in 2020.
The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is on the calendar for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Residents are invited to the front of the Steeple Center at 14375 South Robert Trail to watch the lighting of the tree, and to hear from speakers from the Rosemount business community, city government, Rosemount Youth Commission and RAAC.
“We really didn’t want to break the tradition of having a tree lighting ceremony,” said Jeanne Schwartz, RAAC board chair.
There will still be refreshments including individually packaged donuts and warm drinks, but it will be a bit different than in years past.
It will be an outdoor-only event, and attendees are expected to wear a mask.
“Usually we have some kind of entertainment inside, primarily a high school choir from (St. Joseph School) but we won’t have that this year,” Schwartz said. “We’re just going to have to do it all outside. It’s going to be really pared down for obvious reasons.”
There won’t be any in-person visits from Santa.
“We may have one walking around, but he’s not going to take any kids on his lap for sure,” Schwartz said.
Things could change, but that’s the plan for now.
“It looks like it’s ramping up instead of down,” Schwartz said. “We’re just going to have to anticipate we’re going to have the same restrictions. We all desperately wish it was all over.”
The event is a combined effort of RAAC and the city.
It’s just about the only event on the calendar for RAAC in 2020.
Nearly everything for RAAC has been canceled since February. That includes ArtBlast, the Bluegrass Festival and the Writers Festival.
RAAC is 100 percent volunteer-run and financially independent, as it is dedicated to promoting the arts in Rosemount.
They annually sponsor several theater performances, comedy shows, art shows, community events and musical performances at the Steeple Center.
Aside from a virtual playwriting class, fundraising for the Rosemount Family Resource Center, and the UFO and PHD Group (Unfinished Objects and Projects Half Done), just about everything was put on hold.
Schwartz said RAAC hasn’t booked anything for the first quarter of 2021.
“The first thing I absolutely know is on is the ArtBlast, which is the last full week in June,” Schwartz said. “It will be outdoors. Once the weather gets nice again, we’ll see about some other things.”
If anything, it’s been a little boring for the legion of RAAC volunteers.
Schwartz said in 2019 RAAC volunteers worked about 10,000 volunteer hours. This year it will be about 20 percent of that.
“We’re used to being very active,” Schwartz said. “We’re disappointed, but so are a lot of people. We’re all volunteer, so it’s not like anyone lost their job or their income. We did lose some operating revenue, but it will be OK.”
The volunteers also focused their energy on fundraising this year.
They presented a $2,500 check to the Rosemount Family Resource Center on Tuesday.
The initial plan was to match monetary donations from the community up to $1,000, but people gave more than expected.
Natalie Gnerer, RFRC supervisor thanked the RAAC for its support and efforts to raise money for the organization.
“The work we do in the community would not be possible without community involvement and support like yours,” Gnerer said.
The RFRC continues to look for people interested in volunteering with 360 Communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rosemount food shelf hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, with varying shifts available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They are especially looking for volunteers who are healthy and in a low-risk COVID-19 category. To sign up for shifts at the Rosemount location, visit 360communities.org.
RAAC has also applied for a grant to purchase video and streaming equipment in order to offer more online programming.
“We’ll be able to have more classes, performances, discussion groups and Meet the Author groups,” Schwartz said. “Our online playwright class went really well.”
She said they may even produce some of the work that came out of the playwriting class. Two theater groups, the Front Porch Players and the Second Act players, may get together for some virtual performances.
RAAC completed a video for the Metropolitan Library Service Agency about the Second Act Players last summer.
They had to film it in sections due to COVID-19 guidelines, but it went well, Schwartz said. It played at area libraries and it will be available soon at www.rosemountarts.com.
