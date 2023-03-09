Paul Theisen finds a new way to serve the community
New City Council Member Paul Theisen and his wife moved to Rosemount in 2001 and despite the city doubling in size since that time, they still cherish the small town feel that drew them here more than two decades ago.
“It isn’t the same community, but we still have that small town feel,” he said during a recent interview. “That is what empowered me to see that (serving on the council) is a great fit. We can maintain the culture of the small town as we are growing to a big city. … There’s opportunity to lead with the same intent, the same culture and be open to change.”
Theisen, a business engagement manager for biotechnology research company Genentech who was appointed to a two-year term in January, said he doesn’t have any grand vision for what Rosemount will be in the future, but what he can bring to the council is someone who is willing to listen and bring a positive attitude.
“My number one goal is to learn and be curious,” he said.
Theisen said he wants to share his excitement and move Rosemount forward for the greater good.
Each year, he said he picks a single word to live by. Even before he contemplated applying for one of the open positions, he said the word for 2023 was “serve.”
Theisen said the idea to consider serving the City Council came after he spoke with Council Member Paul Essler about Theisen’s interest in getting AEDs placed at the high school football stadium.
“It just really happened at a good time in my life,” he said, noting that his two children are a high school senior and sophomore.
Being a City Council member isn’t the only interest Theisen pursues outside of work, which he said involves a lot of Zoom meetings and travel in his territory of Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The longtime “boot camp” instructor at Nickie Carrigan Fitness in Rosemount, where his wife, Jessica, is general manager, currently teaches a weekly “spinning” class at the Woodbury Life Time.
He’s also a mindset coach and co-host of a podcast called “Midwest Values,” which aims to provide listeners thoughts about living out their true purpose.
Theisen is involved with Rosemount High School girls basketball, as his daughter, Emma, played for the team this year. He has also served as the Rosemount Football Boosters president and was a running backs coach.
In addition to playing football, Theisen’s son, Carter, is an RHS senior who signed a letter of commitment to play Division II baseball at Augustana College in the fall.
While Theisen has been involved in many outlets, he said being on the City Council was about serving on a different level.
He likes what he’s experienced so far.
Theisen said he’s been impressed with the amount of recent development, especially those that are destinations for out-of-town residents, such as Hope Fieldhouse, several businesses, and the future Life Time.
Other positive developments the avid cyclist has seen in recent years are the expansion of Rosemount’s bike and pedestrian trail system and its connection to larger trail corridors. He said he thinks those connections help maintain the small town feel, as people are able to bike or walk to schools, parks, downtown, and area businesses.
He said the city has done a good job of engaging the community through its involvement in events like Rosemount Leprechaun Days, the Food Truck Festival, National Night Out and other outreach efforts.
“All of these things, it’s setting a culture that has people saying: ‘This is where I want to be,’ ” he said. “It excites me because this is where we want to be. We are doing it the right way.”
Theisen said having major developments like The Home Depot and Fed Ex distribution centers, along with new housing will lead to more commercial and residential growth.
“We are fortunate and lucky that a lot of people did a lot of hard work,” he said of the city staff who set the conditions and guide such proposals through to final approval.
He said it is a good team led by City Administrator Logan Martin, who he added is a great proactive communicator.
“There is so much going on behind the scenes to set staff up for success and the council,” Theisen said. “He’s always asking: ‘Is there anything I am missing here?’ He does a lot of work, a lot of extra time beyond the normal call of duty.”
Previous to moving to Rosemount, the Theisens lived in a townhome in Eagan.
Theisen met Jessica when they were students in Collegeville, Minnesota, at St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict.
Theisen said upon seeing the downtown two decades ago reminded him of the small towns they grew up in – Sartell and Cold Spring. And he wants to keep it that way.
“I want to serve,” he said. “I’m not the finance guy. I don’t have an engineering background. I’m a coach and a cheerleader. I want to lead with positive intent and lead to accomplish this. If it’s a good fit, I’m ready to serve.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.