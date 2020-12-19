Owners honored by Dakota-Scott County Workforce Development Board
Las Tortillas Mexican Restaurant in Rosemount has fed a lot of people in 2020, but it hasn’t always come with a bill.
When restaurants were ordered to close in March, owners knew they would have a lot of food with an expiration date and not a lot to do with it.
“The food was going to have to be thrown out in a few days,” Las Tortillas owner Ryan McGunnigle said. “Being a chef, the first thing we thought was ‘how to not waste all this product?’ Being involved in the community, and the church and being raised the right way, and knowing there’s a lot of people out there who need help, we put together about 50 meals on day one of the shutdown order (and brought them over to the Rosemount Family Resource Center.) They were gone in 20 minutes.
“The next day it was 60 meals. After two weeks, we were putting together 115 meals per day. They were disappearing after about a half hour. We learned the demand was there, and we didn’t want to step away.”
The suddenly idle hands with years of catering experience turned the restaurant into a production line that made 500-600 meals a week for 11 weeks.
They gave away weekday lunch at the Rosemount Family Resource Center while school was out.
“The McGunnigles truly are community champions who have been our steadfast partners for years,” said 360 Communities Director of Programs and Operations Lisa Lusk. “In the spring, the pandemic forced them to shut down their restaurant temporarily. But their first instinct was to think of others. They turned their adversity into an opportunity to give back and support families in their community.”
The community got word about Las Tortillas efforts.
“People kept donating, so we had the resources,” McGunnigle said. “Why stop a good thing? It meant a lot to people. It was good to be a part of something.”
McGunnigle and his wife, Jen, have started their own nonprofit called the Las Tortillas Community Fund in order to continue giving back.
They committed to doing the meals even after school ended.
“We chose not to open the restaurant even after restrictions were lifted that first week after school let out,” McGunnigle said.
They enjoyed a summer of being partially open, but recognized that there was still a need.
They picked it up the free lunch program again in October on Wednesdays.
McGunnigle figured since most students were in hybrid, they weren’t getting lunch at school Wednesdays.
To date they’ve given out more than 7,00 free lunches.
That includes anything on the menu from cheeseburgers, pasta, chicken patties, and tacos.
“Obviously tacos were the favorites,” McGunnigle said. “And it’s a hot lunch too. They don’t always get that.”
It’s made possible through several donations.
McGunnigle said last week his friends at Farmington Lanes recently helped them out with meatball subs. The Ames Center in Burnsville made it possible to give out walking tacos a few weeks ago.
Their efforts were recently recognized by the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board.
Las Tortillas received the 2020 Bob Killeen Award, which recognizes individuals or companies for their innovative or quality practices.
The city of Rosemount nominated Las Tortillas for “quickly transforming its business model to safely operate during the pandemic,” according to a release from Dakota County.
“Their adaptations were innovative both in terms of their own business operations and their socially oriented work in Rosemount,” the release said. “Their partnerships enabled them to have an online ordering system up and running before the shutdown.”
Owners Ryan and Jen McGunnigle are 1995 graduates of Rosemount High School. They opened Las Tortillas in 2001 as a full service, chef-driven Mexican restaurant at 15051 Crestone Ave.
“I met my wife Jen in high school,” Ryan McGunnigle said. “We grew up in Apple Valley, graduated from Rosemount High School and now I live in Lakeville. We’re Dakota County kids. This is our home. This is our roots.”
McGunnigle said they’re known for their scratch-made tortillas, and in-house meat and salsa.
“I’m a Scottish guy who owns a Mexican restaurant in an Irish town,” McGunnigle said. “We try to have fun with that. We make a homemade Ruben quesadilla during March. It’s a fun vibe here.”
McGunnigle is also toying with a new ghost kitchen/virtual kitchen concept involving pizza, but he’ll leave it at that for now.
As of presstime, reports indicated the “dial back” orders will continue for restaurants through the holidays.
Either way, Las Tortillas will be ready to open when possible.
“We can react quickly,” McGunnigle said. “I’m sure it will be at 50 percent capacity at best. We’ve always played by the rules with COVID. We’re going to do safety first, and sell what we can to keep our employees working.”
