Three members of the Rosemount City Council selected two finalists – Paul Theisen and Tami Klimpel – to fill two council vacancies after meeting Wednesday to interview and discuss the candidates. After Mayor Jeff Weisensel and council members Heidi Freske and Paul Essler reduced the pool of eight who were interviewed to four preferred candidates, the three coalesced around Theisen and Klimpel after some discussion, according to the city.
Theisen, a business engagement manager with biotechnology research company Genentech, was selected to fill the remaining two years of Weisensel’s council term, which was vacated after Weisensel was sworn in as mayor this month.
Klimpel, director of marketing and product strategy with Minnwest Bank, will fill a term until November 2023 when a special election can be held for the full term of former Council Member Tammy Block’s open position. Block declined to accept a four-year term after she finished second in the November 2022 election.
The new council members will be sworn in Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Theisen said in a press release from the city that he believes in “the philosophy of stoicism, of controlling the controllable, but doing so while being engaged and involved in our civic duty.”
Klimpel said in a press release that her philosophy on the responsibilities of local government includes “getting the little things right and then working on the big things. Our little hometown is in a major growth spurt. Planful growth and appropriate development are important roles for city government.”
Theisen listed among his community involvement: Rosemount Area Athletic Association volunteer baseball, basketball, football, track coach (2010-2019), Master Board member, Positive Coaching Alliance liaison and coach education (2016-2018); Rosemount Football Boosters volunteer, Marketing and Fundraising member (2016-2018), president (2018-2022), Rosemount Back Court Club volunteer, president (2019-2022).
Klimpel listed among her community involvement: Rosemount Area Athletic Association president (December 2021-October 2022), board members April 2019-October 2022), team manager, traveling baseball 11U-14U, volunteer coach track and field for two seasons; Drake University Parent and Family Advisory Council (September 2022-present); Angel Foundation, Gala Planning Committee, Development Committee, and marketing/brand project volunteer.
“We were thrilled to have such a talented candidate pool for this key leadership position,” said City Administrator Logan Martin in a press release. “There were a number of strong interviews, and the council had a tough decision to make. We appreciate everyone who applied and encouraged them all to stay engaged by considering joining a city commission.”
Among the other six who were selected for the interview pool were Kristen Andrews, Jeff Ellis, Andrew Larson, Brenda Rivera, John Schmisek, and Al Viall.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
