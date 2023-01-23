Two candidates chosen from a pool of 16

Three members of the Rosemount City Council selected two finalists – Paul Theisen and Tami Klimpel – to fill two council vacancies after meeting Wednesday to interview and discuss the candidates. After Mayor Jeff Weisensel and council members Heidi Freske and Paul Essler reduced the pool of eight who were interviewed to four preferred candidates, the three coalesced around Theisen and Klimpel after some discussion, according to the city. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

