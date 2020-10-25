Small business relocates amid pandemic
The sounds coming from Rosemount Market Square should be familiar to many Rosemount residents.
The Guitar Shop is open again.
The store has been selling and repairing guitars and other musical instruments as well as giving lessons in Rosemount since 2012.
For many small businesses, this has been a particularly tumultuous year.
The store reopened its doors earlier this month showing it has survived both a relocation and a pandemic in 2020.
“We really want to get through this,” said Joanne Thomas, one of the owners. “We have big hopes of building music in this community. We hope to make it through.”
The family-owned music store initially set up shop in the former Ken Rose Shopping Center off Highway 3 in downtown Rosemount.
A few months ago, the mall was fenced off and demolished to make room for an apartment complex.
“We knew it was coming,” Thomas said. “We were all ready.”
The Guitar Shop moved to 3420 150th St. W., Suite 117, in a much newer strip mall near Dollar Tree and The Pond ice rink.
“The old spot, you couldn’t really see it from the main drag and there’s no elevator, so it wasn’t handicap accessible,” Thomas said. “The square footage is about the same, but we have a bigger, nicer lesson room. We wouldn’t have been able to socially distance at the old location like this.”
The move happened just about the same time COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Maybe it was a blessing in disguise,” Thomas said. “It gave us time to move. We had to build our lesson room. That occupied a lot of time. It gave us time to set the store up nicely. We may have rushed this, but we had time to breathe.”
It also gave them time to refine the online teaching curriculum for lessons.
“We made sure it was robust,” Thomas said.
They were able to offer online lessons while physically closed.
The Guitar Shop offers lessons to anyone from beginners to people looking to take their playing to the next level.
“If you want to just try it out, come on in,” Thomas said. “Or, if you’ve been playing for 20 years, we have instructors who can still teach and challenge people who are more advanced.”
The doors to the public reopened Oct. 12 for repairs, lessons, sales and service.
“We wanted to do a big grand opening, but I don’t think that’s a good idea right now,” Thomas said. “We are definitely open for business and taking in students. We’re excited for a new location. We hope to get a little more foot traffic.”
The business sells new and used guitars. It specializes in affordable instruments, Thomas said. The business makes an effort to sell equipment that was made in the USA, such as guitar picks from Wisconsin to straps from Tennessee.
“At the end of the day, we still aspire to really build a music community around the store,” Thomas said. “Rosemount has some strong roots here with the marching band, arts group, theater group. We want to give people the opportunity to perform.”
Once the pandemic subsides, the Guitar Shop plans to offer a new opportunity for students.
Thomas said they’re working on adding group lessons and regular live performances to showcase the students.
“It’s like that movie ‘School of Rock,’ ” Thomas said. “They learn through the same instructors and come together and play as a live band in front of their family and friends.”
The business is planning a grand reopening next spring when it’s warmer.
“Watch for a parking lot party next year with live music,” Thomas said.
Thomas said she and her husband Eric began investing in the Guitar Shop in February.
She said she’s part of the ownership group with Harley Colburn and founder Brad Wegner.
Wegner is still the main owner. As a luthier, he devotes his time to servicing guitars and other stringed instruments.
Hours are noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
