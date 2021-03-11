The Clover, described by owners as an “American style pub with Irish hospitality,” is scheduled to open March 15.
Located at 14845 South Robert Trail in Rosemount, the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily serving lunch, dinner, and happy hour.
A weekend a la carte brunch is slated to roll out sometime in April.
The restaurant will initially open at 50% capacity with socially distanced seating to accommodate 135 guests. A tented patio will offer seating for an additional 30 to 35 diners weather permitting.
The Clover is co-owned by Tyge Nelson, Stephan Hesse and Charlie Burrows, the same team that own the modern Mexican bistro, Pajarito, in 2016; and, purchased seven Lucky’s 13 Pub locations, as well as three other restaurants earlier this year.
The Clover’s day-to-day operations will be managed by general manager Heather Burrows, executive chef Jeremy Bechtold, and bar manager Travis Waltz.
Look for details about Wednesday and Saturday night bingo, as well as a Friday Happy Hour Meat Raffle to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.