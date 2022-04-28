When a role play activity for a fictional city turned a little too goofy in Gina Stangl’s fifth-grade class at Rosemount Elementary School, two students in their reporter roles created a newspaper that brought order to the town.
While the first two issues reflected the imaginary hijinks going in the city, such as people getting arrested for unusual crimes, the third installment had the classroom going legit and producing a bona fide newspaper.
“After we started it, other people wanted to do it,” said Ellison Cooper, who created the newspaper along with Addy Farrington. “After the first one, people were asking us to put them in the newspaper.”
The newspaper created an outlet for the students to pour their creative energy into a project that netted real results, and had them go outside of their comfort zones.
“I had these stories in my head and wanted to write them down,” Ellison said.
That penchant for prose was shared by many other classmates.
Since January, the 29 students in the class have written teacher and bus driver profile stories, featured interesting classroom projects, reported on world news, penned poetry, and created games, puzzles and cartoons to entertain and inform their audiences.
“The part of it that was exciting was that they got others involved,” Stangl said.
She said some of the students who were uninterested in writing were captivated by the project and quickly developed their skills.
Stangl said it was a perfect fit for the English curriculum, which asks students to become proficient in narrative, persuasive and informative writing. Each of those forms, the students are contributing to the newspaper using interview, research, attribution, and organizational skills.
“For this generation of kids, writing for a newspaper is trial by fire,” Stangl said of the fifth graders, most of whom are not familiar with the intricacies of a printed newspaper.
The students are gravitating to various roles in the newspaper, such as writers of various kinds, editors, and designers, along with providing artwork, photos, and games.
They said they like many facets of producing a newspaper.
“We get to see what is happening in other parts of the school that we don’t usually get to see,” Abigail Preattle said.
“I like to interview teachers and find out about their life,” Anthony Spiess said.
“One of cool things about it is we can write about what we like,” Addy said.
Among the topics the students have reported on are a poetry-writing project, autism, Women’s History Month, and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
