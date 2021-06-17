Summit Dental would like to construct a new office to house its growing dental practice in Rosemount.
The dental office shared plans for a new a 4,965-square-foot dental office building to be constructed at 15055 Chippendale Ave., south of Merchants Bank off County Road 42, during Tuesday’s Rosemount City Council meeting.
It will be constructed on one of the last remaining vacant parcels within the commercial district.
The lot is surrounded by other commercial buildings including Paramount Auto Services and the Merchants Bank.
“We’re excited to see they’re investing in a new property here,” said Eric Van Oss, Rosemount’s economic development coordinator.
The current Summit Dental is west of the proposed new location at 15031 Crestone Ave.
Krista Nelson, owner of Summit Dental, said the practice has outgrown its current location.
“We started in 2006, and Dr. Heather Robinson and I took over in early 2013,” Nelson said. “We’re just excited to be apart of the Rosemount community. ... As the city is growing, we’re also growing. We looked at some opportunities to stay in our space, or move. This is an exciting opportunity for us. We’re hoping to make this dream a reality.”
Her husband Nick Nelson said they would start construction as soon as they get the permits with a goal to complete this year or early next year.
“We’re thrilled you’re building a new building,” Mayor Bill Droste said. “I know it’s a big step, and we look forward to cutting the ribbon for you.”
The Rosemount City Council unanimously approved the plans.
