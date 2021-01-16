The Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of Robert Trail Library began another season of student art displays in Rosemount.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning, art teachers are using creative methods to collect their students’ artwork.
Rosemount Middle School art teacher Bette Poukey gave her students their assignments, which were to be completed at home. The students then sent photographs of their art to Poukey, who printed off selections for the library gallery.
With her art at home is seventh-grader Gabriela Baez Jusino. The artwork will be on display through much of January. Photos of the individual pieces and a list of all the student artists is available at Rosemountsarts.com.
