New robot in Rosemount to help stripe fields
The Rosemount Public Works Department has a new little robot helper this year.
Speedy McStripes is a robotic line painter.
It will spend summers setting the lines on athletic fields throughout the city much quicker than ever before.
Speedy McStripes’ name was chosen on Wednesday with 47 percent of the votes in a social media contest.
The name was submitted by Kelly Perrine. About 70 names were was submitted.
Whether they were serious or not, the introduction of the robot also inspired questions from residents via social media.
Is this another robot stealing the job of a hardworking Rosemount city staff member?
No.
If anything, it frees up the time for staff to focus on more tasks that require human skills.
“It’s a great time saver for city staff,” Director of Public Works/City Engineer Brian Erickson said. “It has a GPS connection which makes it really precise. From there one of the crew sets the points and it takes off. It’s a great time saver and it’s very efficient. It’s not going to take anyone’s job. There’s plenty to do.”
It has settings for baseball, lacrosse, soccer and softball fields.
“The biggest is the soccer goals,” Erickson said. “The goalie box gets beat up the most.”
Erickson said once staff sets it up it allows them to work on other items such as the goalie nets or bases.
The cost was about $40,000, but Communications Coordinator Lee Stoffel said it will pay for itself in a few years when considering labor costs.
Striping the fields took a considerable amount of staff hours.
It took two crew members about four hours to do what Speedy McStripes can do in 15 to 20 minutes or less.
Plus, Rosemount has more fields to stripe than ever before.
The Flint Hill Recreation Complex has new soccer fields to mark up.
Between Ames, Bloomfield, UMore and Jaycee parks, among others, Speedy McStripes will be busy.
