Design caters to variety of users
The new skate park in Rosemount is getting rave reviews.
The parking lot has been full of cars since it opened earlier this month. As long as it’s not raining, people of all ages have brought their skateboards, scooters, in-line skates and bikes to Schwarz Pond Park.
Designed by Pillar Design Studios from Phoenix, Ariz., construction was completed in early August by local contractors and specialty builders from California.
Brad Siedlecki, owner and lead designer with Pillar Design Studios, said they sat down with local users during the design phase in January hoping to meeting the needs of everyone.
“We put all the unique ideas together in a unique way,” Siedlecki said.
The signature feature is the clover bowl.
“What’s the city logo? The clover,” Siedlecki said.
It looks like an empty concrete swimming pool with three bowls. Each petal has a different depth, which makes it attractive to a range of abilities.
“The idea is to design something for everybody,” Siedlecki said. “The scooter kids can eventually graduate to bikes or skateboards. It’s for beginners all to way to advanced. It gives them an opportunity to grow and train. Ultimately, if they want to have contests or professionals come through, (the Rosemount park) will be ready for them.”
The park also includes a variety of ramps, ledges, rails and spines.
“This park seems to have quite a bit more space than most and offers a few different lines and a bowl to spread out riders,” said Shakopee’s Butch Lehman of Roll Minnesota, host of a YouTube channel that often reviews skate parks.
He said there’s a few paths that could lead to potential collisions especially between inattentive skaters and younger riders, but the park has something for just about everyone.
“I think the key is to strive for a balance of different obstacles and offer features for grinding (rail/ledge slides) and features with transitions and gaps (air tricks),” Lehman said. “Frankly, this park balances those two elements much better than most that I’ve visited, and I’ve probably visited at least 300 different skate parks over the last 20 years.”
Last year during the design phase, Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz said using concrete for the ramps and other equipment would require less maintenance.
The work replaces modular features that were constructed in 2003.
“Cities are going the route of longevity now,” Siedlecki said. “They’re moving away from the wooden ramps and that prefabricated stuff that last only a few years. We’re building stuff that lasts. This park should be there 20-30-40 years.”
Lehman, who mainly focuses on inline skating, said most of his fellow Rollerbladers prefer concrete plazas like the one in Rosemount.
“The trend in skate park design is a shift away from modular, prefabricated ramps to concrete plazas, which offer more customizable features and require less short-term maintenance,” Lehman said.
But they are more expensive and costly to repair.
“It’s easier to resurface a wooden ramp than replace cracked/broken concrete,” Lehman said.
The biggest complaint on social media has been the trash left behind. Participants are reminded to wear safety equipment, practice social distancing, watch where they’re going, and leave no trace.
The skate park’s opening comes at an ideal time. Everyone’s is looking for some kind of outdoor activity amid a pandemic.
“In the Rollerblading community, for example, some skate shops have reported up to 400 percent increases in sales since March and have sold out of certain models of skates before they even hit the shelves,” Lehman said.
The X-Games, the largest action sports festival in the world, has also been in Minneapolis the past three years, and skateboarding will be part of the summer Olympics next year.
Communities are more receptive toward skate parks compared to 20 years ago, Lehman said.
There wasn’t much precedent when they were first being built, but now, Lehman said, cities are realizing they’re one of the most utilized facilities in their parks.
“I think this facility will provide a great experience for its users and draw in quite a bit of interest from the surrounding communities,” Lehman said. “Obviously I can’t speak for everyone, but we in the action sports family are always thankful when our community is willing to acknowledge us, put aside the negative stereotypes, and invest in a place for us to pursue our passions.”
Bright lights
The city will add field lighting at one of the fields at the Flint Hills Recreation Complex this year.
The plans include four poles with LED lighting along with security lights at the field closest to the west parking lot.
The total cost is $255,209, which would come from the Parks Improvement Fund.
Adding lights to a field would allow people to play later in the evening especially in the spring and fall, Schultz said.
Schultz said the field has the best opportunity to be a future championship-type site with bleachers.
The spacing of the lights would allow for future improvements as well, and leave room for a potential dome-covered field to the north in the future.
The Flint Hills Recreation Complex is used for soccer, lacrosse and football, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.