Santa will be touring Rosemount neighborhoods while riding on a Rosemount fire truck from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 12.
Rosemount Police will collect lightweight non-perishable items such as boxed foods, toilet paper, personal care products, diapers, and face masks that can be placed into the back of a police truck. The items will be donated to the Rosemount Family Resource Center. Officers and staff will pick them up.
Santa traveled through town last weekend where he collected approximately 1,828 pounds of donations.
The route for Dec. 12 has been updated with new time stamps and a longer path.
People are urged to not approach any of the vehicles. The truck will have a police escort and the vehicles will be driving slowly so children can wave at Santa.
City officials ask residents to remain physically distant from anyone outside of their household and mask wearing is encouraged.
For those visiting from another neighborhood not along the route, check the map for public parking options. The city encourages visitors to see Santa from public parks along the routes, and give others plenty of space.
