Competitive bidding process results in favorable outcome
Rosemount officials were pleasantly surprised when the first round of base and a portion of alternates for the future Public Works and Police Campus came in 10% under the projected base bid amounts.
The bids for concrete, masonry, steel, paving and other work came in $1.63 million under base bid projections.
The City Council approved the base and a portion of alternates totaling $16.38 million during its March 21 meeting.
Even though the council approved alternates, the city still has discretion to cancel them if the second round of bids are higher. The second round of bids for the estimated $59 million project are expected to be reviewed May 4.
The city’s consulting construction manager Kraus Anderson compiled the base and alternates estimates earlier this year citing that pandemic related supply-chain issues coupled with historic levels of inflation greatly increased the estimate for the 160,000-square-foot, three-building facility.
The portion of alternates included in the project were for a salt shed, cold storage building, additional bulk material bins and underground rainwater cistern among others.
The city opened the bids on March 9.
The fewest bidders were for steel work at three, but all other areas had six or more companies vying for the work.
“There was good competition across the board,” said Public Works Director Nick Egger. “We are off to a really good start on this. … It is very promising toward the overall project cost of this immense project.”
After the bid opening, the city contacted the successful low bidders in each area to seek a firm commitment on the numbers.
Mayor Jeff Weisensel commended staff for following up with the bidders to have those discussions before bringing the bids forward for approval.
Only one base and alternate bid area came in over the base bid estimate. Belair Sitework Services had the low base and alternates bid of $2.56 million, which was over the base estimate of $2.4 million for earthwork and utilities.
The following shows the amount that the successful low base and portion of alternates were under the base bid estimate:
- Concrete and masonry, Hollenbeck & Nelson, $178,590.
- Precast, Molin Concrete, $265,197.
- Structural steel (material), Construction Systems, $606,813.
- Structural steel (install), Patriot Erectors, $241,608.
- Asphalt paving, McNamara Contracting, $500,502.
City Administrator Logan Martin said during a February council meeting that a bonding package to fund the campus project could cost the average Rosemount residential property owner an additional $40 to $60 annually, as the payments would be phased in over the first four years of the expected 25-year bonds. Those numbers could change based on the total project cost.
During the council’s April 4 meeting, the city set a public hearing on Tuesday, May 2, for its 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan. Included in that plan will be an intent to issue up to $65 million in general obligation capital improvement bonds, according to the city.
The public hearing allows people to comment on the plan either orally or in writing prior to the meeting with the city clerk.
The hearing also has a provision that if a petition requesting a vote on the bond issue is received by June 1 and signed by voters equal to or greater than 5% of the votes cast in the last general election, the city can obtain approval only after approved by a question at an election.
The current police operation runs out of the bottom floor of City Hall with 9,889 square feet, and public works out of three buildings to the north of City Hall with a combined 32,843 square feet.
A 2018 study detailed the addition of an approximately 48,000-square-foot police building and a 70,000-square-foot public works building would be needed to meet the current and future demands for the departments.
In addition to having a successful bidding climate, the city hopes to get some legislative help to fund the Public Works and Police Campus.
The city has requested $6 million be included in this legislative session’s bonding bill. State Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, and Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, requested $31 million in the bill. The bill has been referred to the Capital Investment Committee in the House and the Senate.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
