rm police facility

Plans for a new 160,000-square-foot, three-building police and public works facility are moving through Rosemount city approvals. It would be located east of the Erickson Park baseball diamonds.

 Graphic from the city of Rosemount

Competitive bidding process results in favorable outcome

Rosemount officials were pleasantly surprised when the first round of base and a portion of alternates for the future Public Works and Police Campus came in 10% under the projected base bid amounts.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

