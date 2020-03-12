Due to concerns over the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), The Rosemount Writers Festival, which had been scheduled to take place Mar. 21 is being postponed.
The tentative new date is Sept. 26.
The plan is for The Writers Festival to be combined this year with the Rosemount Area Arts Council's Country Faire, an art/book/music/food festival, which takes place at The Steeple Center in Rosemount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.