Last year the book fair at the Rosemount Writers Festival drew many residents in, as they browsed booths by local artists and vendors. The fourth Annual Rosemount Writers Festival ha been tentatively rescheduled for September.

Due to concerns over the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), The Rosemount Writers Festival, which had been scheduled to take place  Mar. 21 is being postponed. 

The tentative new date is  Sept. 26.

The plan is for The Writers Festival to be combined this year with the Rosemount Area Arts Council's Country Faire, an art/book/music/food festival, which takes place at The Steeple Center in Rosemount. 

