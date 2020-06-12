A Rosemount woman has been charged for her alleged role in the arson of a health and nutrition store on May 28 in St. Paul, according to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. Attorney Erica McDonald’s office charged McKenzey Ann Degidio Dunn, 19, with conspiracy to commit arson in U.S. District Court Jun 10.
During an investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives obtained video surveillance footage from inside the store on the night of the arson and asked the public for help identifying the suspects.
Dunn can be seen allegedly standing near a shelving unit holding a bottle of flammable hand sanitizer, according to the Department of Justice. Another suspect could be seen pouring the sanitizer onto the shelves and lighting it on fire.
Her alleged co-conspirators Samuel Elliot Frey, 19 of Brooklyn Park, and Bailey Maire Baldus, 19 of Ramsey, have also been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit arson.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the ATF, the FBI, the St. Paul Police Department, the St. Paul Fire Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.
Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.
The FBI is also looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at FBI.gov/violence.
