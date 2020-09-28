Rosemount is the recipient of a Leaders in Local Government Award in the Business Expansion and Retention category from the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce and East Metro Chamber Partners.
Nominees selected exemplify and demonstrate innovation, excellence and success in local government.
Rosemount was nominated for continued efforts and commitment as a pro-growth city that supports local business. Those efforts were amplified during the pandemic and included education, outreach and additional marketing efforts.
The nomination reads: “The City of Rosemount Economic Development department has really been an asset to the city, with efforts such as hiring an additional staff member, and sharing creative posts on social media regarding the city and promoting local businesses. Their Rosemount Business Bulletins have included important information for the businesses in Rosemount during COVID. The Rosemount Cares initiative encouraged all of us to stand together as a community and participate in cohesive action to keep our residents, employees, and customers safe. The city also developed branded marketing materials and templates, which were a big help to the business community.”
“Economic Development is a high priority for the City Council and Port Authority,” said Community Development Director Kim Lindquist. “Community-wide programs like Rosemount CARES or redevelopment projects such as the Morrison are pulled together by a team at the city that include economic development, planning, communications and engineering.”
Lindquist has worked for the City of Rosemount since 2003. She oversees a staff of 10, including economic development, planning, building permitting, code enforcement and GIS. In addition, she is the staff liaison to the Rosemount Port Authority.
“We are honored to receive this award and are proud of the good work the city of Rosemount has continued to do in economic development,” said Mayor Bill Droste.
For more information on community development and business resources, visit the city website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.
