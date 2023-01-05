Election will be held in November to have winner serve out three years of term

After former Rosemount City Council Member Tammy Block gave her official notice this week that she would not be taking the seat she won during the November 2022 election, the city has extended its council application deadline to Jan. 13 and will fill two seats by appointment. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

