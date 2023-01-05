Election will be held in November to have winner serve out three years of term
After former Rosemount City Council Member Tammy Block gave her official notice this week that she would not be taking the seat she won during the November 2022 election, the city has extended its council application deadline to Jan. 13 and will fill two seats by appointment.
The council has already been taking applications for one seat that will become vacant when Council Member Jeff Weisensel is sworn in as mayor on Jan. 9. The application deadline was originally Jan. 6.
The city said that the council would interview the candidates and make two council member selections in the coming weeks.
The council will designate which finalist will serve in either the seat vacated by Block or the seat vacated by Weisensel, the city said.
The term for the person appointed to Block’s seat will expire at the end of 2023, as it will be filled for the next three years of the four-year term through a special election held in November.
The person appointed to Weisensel’s seat will serve out the remaining two years for the seat.
Block won a 2023-26 seat during the fall election. In September, she resigned her seat that expired on Dec. 31.
Her resignation was after the deadline to withdraw her name for the November ballot. She received the second most votes in the election, as only she and Council Member Paul Essler were candidates for two, four-year council seats.
The council certified Essler and Block as winners in the election in November.
On the council member application, residents are asked why they want to serve in the position, what strengths and abilities they have, their thoughts about encouraging civic involvement, their vision for Rosemount, and their approach to resolving conflict, among other topics.
