rm police facility

Plans for a new 160,000-square-foot, three-building police and public works facility are moving through Rosemount city approvals. It would be located east of the Erickson Park baseball diamonds.

 Graphic from the city of Rosemount

City seeks up to $6 million; explores bonding

The city of Rosemount hopes to get some help from the Legislature to help fund an unexpected $15 million increase in the construction cost of the proposed Public Works and Police Campus. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

