City seeks up to $6 million; explores bonding
The city of Rosemount hopes to get some help from the Legislature to help fund an unexpected $15 million increase in the construction cost of the proposed Public Works and Police Campus.
The city has requested $6 million be included in the bonding bill. State Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, and Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, are working with the city on the request.
While the scope of the facility has remained largely similar to original plans, the city said pandemic related supply-chain issues coupled with historic levels of inflation have greatly increased the costs of the project to an estimated $59 million for the 160,000-square-foot, three-building facility.
City officials have been saving for the project for years, but the rapid rise in construction costs has it looking at how it would structure its own bonding amount.
City Administrator Logan Martin said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting a bonding package could cost the average Rosemount residential property owner an additional $40 to $60 annually, as the payments would be phased in over the first four years of the expected 25-year bonds.
The current police operation runs out of the bottom floor of city hall with 9,889 square feet, and public works out of three buildings to the north of City Hall with a combined 32,843 square feet.
A 2018 study detailed the addition of an approximately 48,000-square-foot police building and a 70,000-square-foot public works building would be needed to meet the current and future demands for the departments. The council approved seeking bids for the project on Tuesday.
The bonding bill funding request was introduced on Jan. 17 and has been referred to the Capital Investment Committee.
This isn’t the only legislative priority for the city related to the project.
It is also seeking legislative support for a land transfer to accommodate the project. The city has support from the Minnesota National Guard and Flint Hills Resources to conduct a 20-acre land swap that would provide the city acreage north of the current Guard facility for the Public Works and Police Campus, and the Guard would receive 20 acres from Flint Hills Resources.
Rosemount Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said during Tuesday’s meeting that the value of the land is about $2 million.
Among the other legislative priorities that the council approved Tuesday seeks funding for:
- The completion of preliminary engineering for an overpass over the railroad crossing at Highway3 and County Road 42. The city said this is one of the busiest at-grade railroad crossings in the metro. An engineering study is needed, the city said, in order to obtain funding from state and federal agencies to improve rail and traffic safety.
- The intersection of Highway 3 and the Rosemount High School entrance and exit at 142nd Street. The city says the intersection is overly congested and needs to be addressed. “Thousands of students and parents use this single access point to enter and exit the school, and the increased traffic on Highway 3 requires a traffic control solution be installed,” the city said.
– Completion of full highway interchange at Highway 52 and County Road 42. The city said the installation of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s planned full-cloverleaf interchange at this area is still needed to improve safety and incite economic development.
– Analysis of signal light system in the Highway 3 corridor, alternative north-south traffic relievers in Dakota County, and the full paving of Akron Avenue.
- The city’s first water treatment plant.
