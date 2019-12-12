Could use SKB funds for project
During an open house Monday, Rosemount residents heard about the possibility of a YMCA recreational facility coming to town.
City Administrator Logan Martin estimated that if all goes as planned, it could open by mid- to late summer in 2021.
“We haven’t finalized anything or put anything in writing, but we’re close to recommending to the Rosemount City Council that we would like to (partner with the YMCA),” Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz said.
Martin said the Rosemount City Council wanted to get the “temperature” from residents during the open house before bringing a contract to the City Council in January.
“This is a major project,” Martin said. “We wanted to do it right. We respect your taxpayer dollars. We wanted to have as many meetings as we could and answer as many tough questions as we could.”
Martin said the total cost of the building would be about $25 million.
“We would build it, and the YMCA would operate it,” Martin said.
Instead of going to a referendum, Martin said the city plans to sell 25-year tax abatement bonds.
Rosemount would use part, but not all, of the SKB Environmental Rosemount Trust Fund to pay for the facility.
Martin said the city receives about $1.8 million per year in revenues from fund set up in cooperation with SKB Environmental, which is a landfill in eastern Rosemount.
“When a load gets deposited into the landfill, some of those funds go Dakota County, some go to the city,” Martin said.
In the past, SKB funds have been used to build athletic fields and other park projects.
“Other cities may have liquor stories or other alternative of revenue sources, but we don’t have that,” Martin said.
Martin said some the project may be still funded through tax dollars, which could result in about a $30 annual increase to the city’s portion of the property tax levy for the average valued home.
The city raised taxes in 2020 a little more than in previous years to help build a savings account and offset a larger increase in the future, Martin said.
One resident expressed concern if the landfill fills up quicker than projected, but Martin said the city receives funds based on capacity.
So if it fills up quickly, the city will receive funds faster, which will allow them to build up a reserve to pay the potential bond.
Martin said the city has heard overwhelming support for an indoor recreation project from residents for years.
The National Research Center community survey from 2018 showed nearly 72 percent of citizens either strongly support (38 percent) or somewhat support (33 percent) a property tax increase to fund a new community recreation facility in Rosemount.
“We’re responding to what we’re hearing from a large majority of residents,” Martin said.
The survey represents the opinions of a representative sample of 575 residents. It has a margin of error of 4 percent.
Details about the survey are available at https://ci.rosemount.mn.us/591/Community-Survey.
“Right now the marketplace hasn’t fulfilled the need for us, so the city is stepping in,” Martin said. “The city has come along to incentivize the marketplace.”
Rosemount’s potential partnership with the YMCA is similar to many others throughout the metro.
“Every arrangement is different,” Martin said. “I know they’ve done deals just like this one.”
In the past Mayor Bill Droste has noted that YMCA construction projects are typically funded by a portion of funds raised in the local community.
A few residents challenged the idea during the open house.
Sharon Peterson of Rosemount questioned whether a recreation center was more of a want than a need, especially considering fire department and police department needs.
Another resident expressed concerns about the benefits of enjoying the facility if residents, particularly seniors, are priced out of their home due to rising property taxes.
Martin pointed to discounted memberships for seniors and ongoing efforts by the City Council and staff to keep the levy low.
The city is still in negotiations, as its trying to get residents free day passes and registration discounts.
Several residents expressed support of the project.
As for a location, the city is in negotiations for land on the northeast corner of Akron Avenue and County Road 42.
Martin said Dakota County has committed to putting a stoplight at the intersection in 2021, “which will really help drive development at that intersection especially if we put a recreation center there.”
He also noted that the University of Minnesota is putting together another request for proposals to drive development at the University of Minnesota Outreach, Research and Education (UMore) Park south of County Road 42.
Newland Communities proposed a large housing development at UMore, but its financing fell through in October.
The city has been investigating the feasibility of bringing in an indoor recreation center for years.
Droste said they enlisted the help of the 292 Group to study the project’s feasibility.
Mark Wentzell with 292 Group found that Rosemount is a young and growing community with a high median income that could support such a facility.
“The demand hasn’t being met,” he said.
Wentzell said any community center should be available “to the whole community, not just a few residents.”
He found a consistent desire for an aquatics center with a lap pool, spa, and shallow water play area.
Other amenities could include an indoor walking track; individual recreation equipment like free weights and treadmills; group fitness area; locker rooms; gymnasiums; an indoor playground; child watch and multi-purpose rooms.
Wentzell said they’re still zeroing in on the exact amenities.
“We want to make sure it’s right-sized – not too big and not too small,” Wentzell said. “The right number of exercise rooms. The right number of lanes in a pool.”
Why partner with the YMCA?
Schultz said early on in the process there was an issue with a possible “net operating loss.”
Without a partnership, the city would need subsidize any recreational facility.
“We felt like partnering with the YMCA would be in our best interest,” Schultz said.
Between hiring staff and marketing, Schultz said the YMCA knows how to run a recreation facility.
“If we go down the path to what we’re thinking, we give the keys to the YMCA,” Martin said. “If they lose money some year, it’s not our issue, it’s their issue. That’s the benefit we think the YMCA brings. It’s their job to find members, set rates and fill the facility.”
Martin said the city would acquire enough land for a phase two in the future to include a potential ice arena, additional gym space and locker rooms.
