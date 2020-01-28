The Office of Broadband Development announced that the Rosemount North Project in northwestern Rosemount has received $499,072 grant from the state’s Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program.
This middle and last mile project will upgrade approximately 40 unserved and 225 underserved locations in northwestern Rosemount. In a funding partnership with the state of Minnesota and Dakota County, Charter Communications will improve broadband service levels up to 940 mbps download and 35 mbps upload, exceeding the 2022 and 2026 state speed goals.
This funding was made possible as a result of bipartisan legislation in 2019 that has been enacted into law.
The DEED Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program will fund 30 broadband projects across the state. The projects aim to bring high-quality broadband access to underserved and unserved areas of Minnesota, providing access for more than 10,900 businesses, homes, and community anchor institutions.
