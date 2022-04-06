Agreement leads way to cementing construction of 107,000-square-foot facility
For the past 15 years, local leaders have been working toward adding a major indoor recreation facility in Rosemount.
The starts and stops over those years took a big step forward Tuesday when the Rosemount City Council approved a letter of intent with Life Time that aims to lead to the construction of a 107,000-square-foot recreation center.
The council also OK’d a purchase agreement for 29 acres owned by Akron 42 LLC at the northeast corner of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue – a site long thought to be a future location for a recreation facility. Eleven of the acres would be set aside for the Life Time project, and the additional acres are slated to be sold for other commerical development.
The land sale is contingent on the city finalizing the operation and lease agreement with Life Time and securing bond financing, along with clearing the typical 120-day due diligence time period.
“This is something that residents have been asking for a long time,” City Administrator Logan Martin said.
Council Member Jeff Weisensel said he knows residents are anxious and looking forward to having a recreation facility in Rosemount.
He said he appreciated the staff time to work on the agreements and the attention to the financial details.
Council Member Paul Essler said he thinks city staff have done a tremendous job from a negotiation standpoint.
“You have created a win-win for Life Time and for Rosemount,” he said. “I am pretty excited.”
The LOI sets forth responsibilities for the city and Life Time, which includes a cost sharing agreement for construction costs, city ownership of the building in perpetuity, Life Time leasing and being responsible for operating, outfitting and maintaining the facility.
The estimated project cost is $48 million, of which the city would fund $21 million from a bond issue and make annual payments from landfill tipping fees the city receives from the state of Minnesota.
Martin said the city receives about $2.2 million annually in tipping fees generated through the use of Rosemount’s privately operated landfills. He estimated the debt payments for the recreation facility would be about $1.3 million annually.
He said using the tipping fees allows the city to fund the debt payments without tapping into property tax revenue.
Chanhassen-based Life Time would pay the remainder of the project cost through a 30-year lease agreement. The annual lease payment would be equal to debt on $27 million worth of bonds.
There is a renewal option after 30 years, at which time the lease payment would be reduced half of the debt service payment, which is estimated at $650,000.
In addition to covering its portion of construction costs, the city estimates that Life Time will pay $250,000 annually in taxes and utilities.
The lease will be considered by the Life Time Board of Directors in May, with authorization by the City Council after that.
The site is projected to have an indoor and outdoor pool, water slides, exercise facilities, gyms, outdoor pickleball courts, child play areas, indoor and outdoor cafe with liquor sales, a salon and day spa, along with other amenities.
Rosemount residents would be able to join with no enrollment fee, and have $10 to $100 reduced from their monthly rates depending on individual or family or months enrolled.
“This is giving us a fantastic opportunity for an indoor and outdoor pool,” Martin said, adding that it was important to the city that reduced rates were offered to Rosemount residents in the agreement. “We got to have a chance for residents to get in there and use this amenity.”
Life Time would also create a scholarship fund to assist families in-need.
If the project receives approvals across all required steps over the coming months, site preparation would begin this fall, with construction spanning all of 2023. A facility would be open in early 2024.
Martin said one of the benefits of having a Life Time in that location is that it is expected to spur additional economic development at the junction of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue.
A commercial hub has long been projected for the area north and south of County Road 42.
“The news of Life Time will catapult this into high production,” Martin said.
Among the uses that could open are for grocery, gas, medical office, coffee shop, and multi-family housing, among others.
Aaron Koehler, vice president of real estate development for Life Time Inc., said Rosemount checks all the boxes for Life Time, though it doesn’t have the population target right at this moment.
“We are always trying to put ourselves in fully built out and affluent communities,” he said.
The population is growing on the east side of Rosemount with continued housing development on the northside of County Road 42, and development is also starting soon on Maplewood Development’s up to 2,000-unit Amber Fields south of County Road 42.
“There is a lot of excitement from our side,” Koehler said.
Rosemount’s population has grown from 14,619 in 2000 to 23,965 in 2015 and 25,202 in 2019. About 250 new housing units were added in 2021 and a similar amount is projected for 2022.
Life Time operates 108 facilities across the U.S., including those in Eagan, Lakeville and Apple Valley.
The city considered other operational and construction scenarios for a recreational facility. Those analyses found that the city would lose about $500,000 annually if it were operating the building.
“That was not feasible and not the right choice for city taxpayer dollars,” Martin said.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
