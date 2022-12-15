Determination on second seat pending
One Rosemount City Council seat that will be vacated after the first of 2023 will be filled through an appointment process.
It aims to fill the seat that will be vacated by Council Member Jeff Weisensel, who was elected mayor during the November election. Mayor Bill Droste did not seek reelection opting instead to run for the District 4 seat on the Dakota County Board.
Droste will have his final day as mayor on Dec. 31 when his term officially expires.
There are two years left on the seat vacated by Weisensel.
Rosemount residents have until Jan. 6 to apply for the seat.
The council has not taken any action with regard to the 2023-26 seat that Tammy Block won during the fall election.
In September, Block resigned her current seat that expires on Dec. 31.
Her resignation was after the deadline to withdraw her name for the November ballot. She received the second most votes in the election, as only she and Council Member Paul Essler were candidates for two, four-year council seats.
The council certified Essler and Block as winners in the election, and Block has a lawful right to it, City Administrator Logan Martin said.
Martin said Block has not informed the city if she will or will not be taking the seat in January.
“If she chooses not to accept the seat, we will have to hold a special election for her seat since over two years of a term will be vacated,” Martin said.
As for the one vacancy, the council will be interviewing candidates and making a selection in late January, according to the city.
On the application, residents are asked why they want to serve in the position, what strengths and abilities they have, their thoughts about encouraging civic involvement, their vision for Rosemount, and their approach to resolving conflict, among other topics.
Rosemount residents can apply at rs-forms.ci.rosemount.mn.us/Forms/citycouncilapp.
For more information, contact City Clerk Erin Fasbender at 651-322-2003 or email erin.fasbender@rosemountmn.gov.
