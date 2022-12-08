Police officer, building inspector to address increases in activity
There were not any significant changes in the city of Rosemount’s final tax levy and budget, which was approved during the City Council’s Dec. 6 meeting, from the amounts set during preliminary approval in September.
The payable 2023 levy will increase by $836,659 or 5.96% from 2022, which is projected to increase the city portion of property taxes by $69 on Rosemount’s median value home of $384,800.
While the median home value in Rosemount is rising by 18.88% from 2022 to 2023, the city’s tax rate is helping to keep taxes down by dropping for the eighth consecutive year to from 36.95% to 32.32%.
The city said that Rosemount’s tax capacity increase is the third highest in the county for 2023. Nearly $100 million in value was added through new construction. From 2014-2023, the city’s tax capacity value has grown by 103.08% ($23,386,505).
The tax levy of $14.02 million will contribute funds to the city’s total budget of $26.81 million – an increase of 7.62% or $1.17 million over 2022.
The budget includes two new positions for 2023: a full-time police officer slated to be hired Jan. 1 and a full-time building inspector with a projected start date of June 1. The positions are budgeted to cost $105,000 and $60,000, respectively, in 2023.
A deputy city clerk that was hired mid-2022 will have an increased budget cost in 2023 of $50,000 due to a full year of employment.
Those three positions account for 25.7% of the levy increase.
The next three largest budget increases over 2022 are $36,000 for increased criminal prosecution fees, $30,000 for sealcoating and crack sealing of city streets, and $27,400 for additional firefighter bunker gear for safety.
The new police officer hire is a continuing effort for the department to address increases in calls for service and time spent on calls.
Since 2020, the department has increased its licensed employees from 27 to 30.
In terms of calls for service, Police Chief Mike Dahlstrom said the department is seeing a steady increase as the community and those cities around Rosemount continue to grow. In 2020, there were 16,512 calls for service and that increased to 17,691 in 2021. For 2022, he said the department is trending to exceed 2021 numbers.
Dahlstrom said the city’s sworn officer staffing is below the statewide average for cities of a similar size.
In addition to responding to calls, the department undertakes several crime prevention and communication education programs, such as its school liaison, reserve officer, chaplain, explorer, adult citizen academy and teen academy programs.
He said another factor for increased staff needs is the addition of an embedded social worker program (Coordinated Community Response) requires an officer to work in collaboration with Social Services.
Dahlstrom said increasing staff also helps the department focus on recruitment, retention, and wellness for officers in an effort to reduce incidences of burnout.
