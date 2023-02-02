rm science bowl

Members of the Rosemount Middle School’s Science Bowl teams are (from front left) Aahan Patel, Aniket Yeleswarapu, (from back left) Aya Zaatari, Anushka Jacob, Nick Garnsworthy , Noah Sanborn, Preksha Manjunath, Calista Leslie, and (not pictured)   Keshav Govindarajan. 

 Photo submitted

Middle school teams studying for competition

Q1: Satellites that stay above the same spot on Earth while in orbit are in what type of orbit?

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

