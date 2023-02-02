Middle school teams studying for competition
Q1: Satellites that stay above the same spot on Earth while in orbit are in what type of orbit?
Q2: Kepler’s laws of planetary motion were empirically determined from data collected by what Danish astronomer?
Q3: What region in the eukaryotic nucleus is the site of initial rRNA synthesis?
If you had the answers “geostationary,” “Tycho Brahe,” and “nucleolus,” then you might be able to get out of the first round of the Minnesota Science Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 11, when two Rosemount Middle School teams will be competing at Benilde-St. Margaret’s High School in St. Louis Park.
For the past several weeks, the students have been studying past Science Bowl questions like these and other science and math trivia in preparation for the first in-person competition since 2020. If they win the competition, they would advance to the National Science Bowl.
In November, students Preksha Manjunath and Callista Leslie asked teacher Chuck Hartwig if he would coach the teams. They already had one team together from last year’s online contest, and there were enough interested students to form a second RMS team.
Six eighth-graders and three seventh-graders comprise the teams named CaN2P and Nikola Tesla.
Preksha Manjunath, captain; Calista Leslie; Noah Sanborn; Nick Garnsworthy; and Aniket Yeleswarapu are on CaN2P, which is the element symbols for their first names.
Anushka Jacob, captain; Aya Zaatari; Aahan Patel; and Keshav Govindarajan are on Team Nikola Tesla, named for the 20th century Serbian-American inventor, engineer and futurist.
The teams have been meeting every day during Irish time and work on science trivia and some of them meet outside of school on Tuesday nights to keep studying, Hartwig said.
They study Earth science, biology, physical science and math. The questions are advanced and some ask the teams to solve technical problems.
“They are a really special group of kids and I’m really proud of how motivated they are and how much work they are putting into this competition,” Hartwig said. “Preksha was voted the captain of the teams, and Preksha and Calista really lead the way as they study.”
Preksha said the activity is a great way to meet new friends and get to know more like-minded people.
“I like that we go deeper into topics that are not covered in the curriculum,” Noah said.
“We get to learn so much about so many topics,” Callista said.
Anushka said it’s great to be with friends, doing science with like-minded people and releasing our inner nerd.
“It is fun to see how into science this group of kids are and how much they are learning,” Hartwig said. “You can tell there is a real passion for science, and I am glad to be able to provide opportunities for them. I’m not sure what to expect at the competition since this will be our first year but I know that with the hard work these kids have been putting in it will be a great experience.”
The competition will start at 9 a.m. with the preliminary rounds until about noon. After a lunch break, the elimination rounds will begin.
Other schools participating are Eden Prairie Central Middle School, Heritage E-Stem Magnet School, Minnetonka East Middle School, Parnassus Preparatory School-Logic and Wayzata middle schools.
The event is organized annually by the Minnesota Academy of Science, and the winning team will advance to the National Science Bowl, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.
“Students, coaches, and volunteers are enthusiastic about returning to an in-person Science Bowl after two years of virtual events,” Science Bowl tournament manager Kristine Fowler said in a press release. “Our community is thrilled to be gathering together to facilitate science and math learning in this fun and supportive competition.”
Founded in 1873, the MAS is a statewide nonprofit that sponsors STEM education programs and events for students in elementary school through college.
MAS coordinates the annual Science Bowl with the help of over 70 volunteers and organizations including the Minnesota Department of Education, Ecolab, and the Hardenbergh Foundation.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
