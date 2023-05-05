She writes, edits for ‘The Teen Magazine’
Alexis Aryeequaye said her passion for journalism stems from her father, who she describes as a “news junkie.”
Her interest started around age 5. Her family frequently tunes into major broadcast news stations.
“So, if my dad would be watching the news, sometimes I’d be watching, too, and I’d see ... these reporters, these journalists talk about really interesting things,” Aryeequaye, a Rosemount High School freshman said.
The budding curiosity about journalism was always in the back of her mind, but she began taking a serious interest in the media in middle school after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, she said.
“I saw like a whole other side of like journalism that also involved social justice, which I’m also really passionate about,” she said. “And that made me like, think about how, I guess media influences like other parts of the world as well.”
For nearly a year, Aryeequaye has taken a more active role in journalism by writing pieces for “The Teen Magazine,” an “online magazine for high schoolers that gives young, aspiring journalists the opportunity to share their voice, build their writing portfolio and receive peer feedback and mentorship in the editorial industry,” according to the publication’s website.
“The Teen Magazine” was founded by Mia Johansson during her junior year of high school and built the first version of the publication in 2017.
“Since then, the online publishing platform has reached hundreds of thousands of readers and has a writer community with 1,063 writers from around the world. Mia is now a student at Harvard (University) and continues to work on the website,” the publication’s site states.
Aryeequaye published her first piece with “The Teen Magazine” in June 2022. She said she first discovered the publication last summer when she was looking around at places where she could publish her writing.
“I thought it would be a great way for me to pass the time,” she said.
According to the bio information on her section of the website, as of May 3, her stories have gotten more than 10,000 page views. She’s published nine articles, edited 26 articles and pitched 14 topics for articles.
She has gravitated to writing about politics and social issues but she’s also dabbled with features about rising celebrities such as singer Qing Madi and actor Leonardo Cecchi.
Since March, she’s also been an editor who is able to help proofread submitted pieces from peer writers.
Aryeequaye said since she started with “The Teen Magazine” she believes her editing skills have “vastly improved” and she pays more attention to detail.
Most writers are given two to four weeks to complete their articles but they can get extensions because many are involved in other commitments outside of school. She personally tries to submit at least one article a month, Aryeequaye said.
Working on stories for “The Teen Magazine” isn’t the only writing Aryeequaye pursues. She also writes poetry in her spare time. In 2022, she was a recipient of the National Council of Teachers of English Promising Young Writers Award.
“I really like free verse poetry because ... it’s so flexible,” she said.
Aryeequaye said she has aspirations to go into journalism as a career. After high school her top three universities to attend are New York University, Syracuse University or Columbia University. She added her dream is to work for CNN or MSNBC.
“I do definitely want to focus on like, the social justice, political aspects of that, but I’m definitely willing to cover ... other stories as well like crime,” she said.
Areequaye’s work at “The Teen Magazine” can be found at www.theteenmagazine.com/writers/alexis-aryeequaye.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
