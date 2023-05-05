rm teen journalist web.jpg

Alexis Aryeequaye, a Rosemount High School freshman, is a writer and editor for “The Teen Magazine.” She started working with the online magazine for high school students in June 2022.

 Photo submitted

She writes, edits for ‘The Teen Magazine’

Alexis Aryeequaye said her passion for journalism stems from her father, who she describes as a “news junkie.”

Tags

Load comments