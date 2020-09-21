Tax base grows
The Rosemount City Council approved the city’s 2021 preliminary operating budget and levy during Tuesday’s meeting.
Citing concerns about the current economic climate and COVID-19 pandemic, city staff and the Rosemount City Council wanted the budget as stable as possible.
“We have done some major changes to this budget in light of the fact that we acknowledged (property taxpayers) are feeling pain out there,” City Administrator Logan Martin said.
The preliminary general fund budget shows an increase of 1.23 percent ($176,000) to the operating budget, which results in a 3.53 percent increase to the city’s levy.
With the action, the City Council set a ceiling for the tax levy. The budget and tax levy will be officially approved in December. It can only be reduced at this point.
The city’s share of property tax would increase by $34 for a median value home ($314,600), which saw 7 percent increase over last year from $294,000.
The tax change will vary depending on the assessed value of properties, which is set by Dakota County. A median value home with no assessed value increase would see the city portion of taxes decrease by $55, Martin said.
New home construction, particularly in eastern Rosemount, has helped spread out the tax burden across more properties, Martin said.
“You saved $53 on a potential tax increase thanks to growth and new construction,” Martin said.
The city has added $62.5 million in new residential, commercial and industrial construction from 2020 to 2021.
“The tax burden can be spread across a base that is 7.15 percent larger than it was last year,” Martin said.
One major increase to the budget is due to hiring two new full-time patrol officers and a sergeant promotion to be spread out through 2021.
The increase will ensure 24/7 supervision within the department and make it easier handle any leave by department members, Martin said.
“We have continued to struggle to have a full bench,” Martin said. “This is much needed and much appreciated.”
Council Member Tammy Block noted that while many police departments across the country are underneath the microscope, this sets the department up well.
“The investment we’re making is best practices,” Block said. “Putting those sergeants in place will help make sure our police officer are doing what they’re supposed to do.”
She acknowledged while it’s a big “jump” in funding, “it is doing what the public is asking us to do to make sure police departments are policing their own. We are making sure we don’t have some of the same problems they have in other communities.”
There’s also an new lease payment for a ladder truck for the fire department.
The city soon will receive the new ladder truck, which costs about $1.2 million. This is the first year of seven for the lease payments.
There is also additional funding for special events, such as the Food Truck Festival, Concert in the Park and other Parks and Recreation events.
The city cut several line items, used internal fund transfers and delayed some maintenance projects to keep the expenses low. There also won’t be an election to pay for in 2021.
The city plans to begin charging fees for credit card transactions in 2021.
“Those had become onerous with some of those large credit card transactions,” Martin said.
Council Member Paul Essler pointed out the city will offer other fee-free payment methods for residents.
The truth in taxation hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Rosemount City Hall.
The budget is available at the city’s website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.
